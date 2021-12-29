This year these new actors made their debut in the Bollywood industry, do you know who the entrance was?





Every year, thousands of talented actors try their luck in Bollywood. Some come from outside and find their way to Mumbai, while others find their identity by stepping out of the middle of the industry. This year too, star kids and underdogs made their debuts in this industry. Some started out with a bang and some got off to an average start. Let us tell you which new actors (Rookie Actors 2021) entered the film industry this year and how their debut was. Ahan Shetty – Tadap The biggest participation this year was Sunil Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. There are producers who are making the big debuts of Starkids. Sajid Nadiadwala is also one of them. He made a big splash this year with Ahan Tadap’s film. In a way, this can be called a dream start for any new artist. Not only that, this film was also a success and the work of Ahan Shetty in this film was also greatly appreciated. It was a remake of the South movie ‘RX 100’. Sharvari Wagh – Bunty Aur Babli 2 The second biggest Bollywood entry this year was Sharvari Wagh. Sharvari made his Bollywood debut under the banner of the biggest production house Yash Raj. Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ released this year. He was accompanied by two big stars like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. She appeared opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Although before that she appeared in a web series on OTT. Isabelle Kaif – Time for dance Isabel Kaif, sister of famous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, also entered Bollywood this year. She made her debut with the movie ‘Ready to Dance’. His opposite Sooraj Pancholi was seen in this film. However, this movie couldn’t show very well. When it happened and when it was gone, no one could even hear the news. It was released on Netflix. Pranita Subhash – Bhuj This year has been very special for Praneeta Subhash, who has shown her work in the South. Actress Dew made her Bollywood debut this year and has been a part of two big movies as well. Although Praneeta Subhash entered Bollywood with Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, her second ‘Hungama 2’ came out first. That’s why she appeared in 2 movies this year. Both films have been released on OTT. Krystle D’Souza facials TV artist ‘Crystal D’Souza’ entered Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s thriller hitting theaters this year. Prior to this film, Crystal had made her acting debut in the television world. His debut was also good, his work was greatly appreciated. Read also- End of the year 2021: From “Sher Shah” to “The Family Man 2”, this year these movies and web series have captured the hearts of the public, know the full list

.

