Entertainment
Kerala HC Agrees Plea, Sends Notices to All Defendants in Actor Sexual Assault Case | Latest India News
Judge Viju Abraham sent a notice to all defendants in the case, soliciting their position on the prosecution in two separate petitions and listing the issues for a new hearing on January 6, 2022.
Kerala’s high court on Tuesday asked for a response from all defendants, including actor Dileep, on state governments’ appeals against lower court orders, declining requests to call several more witnesses and d ” Obtain certified true copies of the detailed records of the accused’s appeals in the actor’s 2017 sexual assault case.
Judge Viju Abraham sent a notice to all defendants in the case, soliciting their position on the prosecution in two separate petitions and listing the issues for a new hearing on January 6, 2022.
On December 21, the court of first instance rejected a new request from the prosecution, forcing it to move the high court. The additional prosecutor in the plea said the details of the certified phone calls would weaken his arguments and requested the original recordings from the mobile service providers. The prosecution also wanted to question some of the witnesses, including film producers Anto Joseph and Balachandrakumar.
He also said he wanted to re-examine nine witnesses and hear from some of the new witnesses in the case. He argued that there was no basis for denying the possibility of providing more evidence in the case on the basis of simple technical reasons. The court will hear a new motion in the case after the recess. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.
The victim – an actor who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam – was abducted and allegedly molested inside his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017., and later escaped to a busy neighborhood. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are ten defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later.
During the attack, the first defendant Pulsar Suni, involved in numerous criminal cases in the port city, reportedly told the victim that he had been given a quote and was forced to do so.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/kerala-hc-accepts-plea-issues-notices-to-all-accused-in-actor-sexual-assault-case-101640716741736.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com