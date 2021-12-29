Kerala HC Agrees Plea, Sends Notices to All Defendants in Actor Sexual Assault Case | Latest India News

Kerala’s high court on Tuesday asked for a response from all defendants, including actor Dileep, on state governments’ appeals against lower court orders, declining requests to call several more witnesses and d ” Obtain certified true copies of the detailed records of the accused’s appeals in the actor’s 2017 sexual assault case.

Judge Viju Abraham sent a notice to all defendants in the case, soliciting their position on the prosecution in two separate petitions and listing the issues for a new hearing on January 6, 2022.

On December 21, the court of first instance rejected a new request from the prosecution, forcing it to move the high court. The additional prosecutor in the plea said the details of the certified phone calls would weaken his arguments and requested the original recordings from the mobile service providers. The prosecution also wanted to question some of the witnesses, including film producers Anto Joseph and Balachandrakumar.

He also said he wanted to re-examine nine witnesses and hear from some of the new witnesses in the case. He argued that there was no basis for denying the possibility of providing more evidence in the case on the basis of simple technical reasons. The court will hear a new motion in the case after the recess. Dileep is the eighth accused in the case.

The victim – an actor who has worked in films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam – was abducted and allegedly molested inside his car for two hours by some of the defendants, who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017., and later escaped to a busy neighborhood. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are ten defendants in the case and initially the police arrested seven people. Dileep was later arrested and released on bail later.

During the attack, the first defendant Pulsar Suni, involved in numerous criminal cases in the port city, reportedly told the victim that he had been given a quote and was forced to do so.