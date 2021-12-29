Entertainment
Los Olivos NatureTrack Foundation Wins Hollywood Award for Best Documentary Short | Entertainment
In addition to staying true to its overall mission of getting school kids out of classrooms and into nature, NatureTrack’s short documentary presented byGolden Cage Movies, The Accessible Outdoors, goes further and highlights the inaccessibility of nature for people with disabilities.
According to Mitchka Saberi and Francisco Lopez, screenwriters and directors of Golden Cage Films, the subject had not been in their consciousness until the filming and obtaining a silver award.
Before doing ‘The Accessible Outdoors’, we didn’t think about the scope of the topic of disabled access, ”they explained. “As able-bodied people, it is only by talking to people with various disabilities that you realize that access to nature is not a problem to be ignored until it has an impact on you or one of your relatives.
“We all deserve the opportunity to experience and connect with nature, and this ability could easily be taken away from us at any time. We shouldn’t wait until that time comes to advocate for change in this industry,” said they declared.
With the success of the fourth annual NatureTrack Film Festival event which took place in conjunction with the Los Olivos Day celebration in the country on October 16, festival founder Sue Eisaguirre already has in sight …
The filmmakers also noted how these disabled viewers at the film festival’s initial screening recognized a problem they too encountered firsthand, projected onto the screen.
“[We] were excited about a possible solution in Freedom Trax devices, ”said Saberi and Lopez. The Trax motorized device, featured in the short film, is designed as an accessory for manual wheelchairs to enable people with disabilities to navigate through sand, snow, gravel and mud, thereby eliminating barriers to access to beaches and trails.
As we were making the movie about integrating these devices into NatureTracks’ outdoor field trips, I realized that there was more to be said about the lack of access to nature and the outdoors for children. people with disabilities, ”said Sue Eisaguirre, founder of NatureTrack. “I wanted the film to convey the importance of connection and access to nature for all. That’s exactly what Mitchka and Francisco did. “
Since learning about this important topic, NatureTrack, which offers free guided tours to area beaches and trails to students in Santa Barbara County, has expanded its programming to include the use of Trax devices for children. wheelchair users and others with physical disabilities.
“We are using the piece of equipment for our docents, as well as teachers and students with physical disabilities so that they can participate in the outdoor field trip program,” she said.
The uplifting film was also noticed by others. So far, the Oregon Documentary Film Festival, Colorado Environmental Film Festival, Flathead Lake International Cinemafest, and British Columbia Environmental Film Festival will screen the documentary at their upcoming festivals.
We are excited to continue to share the film with members of the public of all skill levels, hoping that everyone can take something away from the topics we cover in the film, said Saberi and Lopez.
Trpanier was the filmmaker and featured speaker at NatureTrack Film Festival 2019, where he presented an animated multimedia presentation on his oil painting process and his film “Into The Arctic: Awakening” which was screened as part of the weekend community event.
Nature enthusiasts near and far can still watch more than 75 documentaries as part of the 2021 NatureTrack Film Festival virtual event which is scheduled to end at midnight on Sunday.
On Saturday, downtown Los Olivos will be teeming with moviegoers and festival-goers as NatureTrack’s fourth annual film festival kicks off with the showing of dozens of documentaries and short films shot in various locations around the world, in combination with the “Day in the city’s “annual” countryside. Festival.
