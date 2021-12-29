Live music and events round-up: comedies, cabaret and Hollywood shows





CASPER, Wyo. Celebrate the New Year with live music, comedy, cabaret and Hollywood-inspired opera. Find more events here and of Visit Casper. Submit your events or updates to [email protected] Sarah carper The Wyoming-born country / folk artist performs both covers and originals. Frontier Brasserie and Tap Room (117 E. Second St.)

Tuesday 28 December

6:00 p.m.

To free Zack Schommer at the border The prolific artist from Casper is known for his wide variety of covers and originals. According to his social media page, he’s been working hard in the studio on a new album, so Saturday’s performance at Frontier should be filled with classic staples as well as new material. Frontier Brasserie and Tap Room (117 E. Second St.)

Thursday, December 30

6:00 p.m.

To free EazySide The Casper-based quartet brings alt / reggae / rock / groove band vibes to the New Year at Spotlight. Spotlight Lounge (128 E. 2nd St.)

Friday December 31

8:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

$ 10 at the door The monkey brain The Mastermind of Monkey based on Casperwill bring the classic blankets (from the 50s to the modern) andoriginalsto the dance floor. Oil City Beer Company (4155 Legion Lane)

Friday December 31

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

No cover Opera Wyoming Presents: Hollywood Goes To The Opera The Wyoming Opera House rolls out the New Years Eve red carpet with a live variety show inspired by their favorite movies. You’ll recognize popular opera and musical theater arias performed by a talented team from Opera Wyoming, organizers said. We’ll also be joined by the Keyhole Cuties of Caspers, the leading burlesque entertainment group, performing cabaret acts for the whole family! Tickets cost $ 60 per person, $ 110 per couple, or $ 300 for a table of six. Places are very limited. Tickets are available here. The Lyric (230 W. Yellowstone Highway)

Friday December 31

10:00 p.m.

Cocktail at 9:00 p.m. Live comedy Comedy WYO Laffs will present three actors and a DJ for Christmas Eve at the Econo Lodge. Tickets are available for $ 15 by calling (307) 247-2578, Econo Lodge or Eventbright link. Econo Lodge (300 W. F St.)

Friday December 31

7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Immersive Sound Bath WyOMing Yoga & Massage will welcome Chris Pfaff from Sacred Sounds. Sound Bath is a deeply immersive listening experience that intentionally uses the sound of singing bowls, gongs, chimes and other sacred instruments to invite gentle yet powerful healing and healing processes to help take care of your mind. and your body, ”the organizers said. Yoga and massage at WyOMing (235 W. 1st St.)

Thursday, December 30

