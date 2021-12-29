Tamworth Services Club Boxes All Entertainment At Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022 As COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens | The head of the daily newspaper in the North





news, latest news, WITH Tamworth Country Music Festival in a few weeks, one venue has made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all festival entertainment in the face of the growing COVID epidemic in the city. The Tamworth Services Club has canceled all concerts scheduled to take place over the ten days of January, including concerts by multiple gold guitar award-winning Luke O’Shea and Hussy Hicks. Services Group Tamworth CEO Kristian Brooks said he was “very disappointed” but the current health ordinances left “no choice” for the board. “With people wearing masks and the one-person-for-two-square-meter rule, it’s just not sustainable for us,” he told the chief. “The difference between us and a lot of other hospitality places in the city is that we are landlocked, so we have no outside space of any substance to entertain us outside.” Mr Brooks said the density restrictions mean their concerts would be capped at 50% of their usual capacity. “We’re not a big club, so we should have run it with a very limited number of people so it’s not viable, then downstairs our small auditorium can seat around 170 to 180 people,” he said. -he declares. “Imagine an artist coming down to a paid show and selling 150 to 170 tickets and paying for his accommodation and everything, then he has to come to a venue that can only sell 90.” The club made the decision at a board meeting on Wednesday morning. All ticket holders will be fully refunded in the coming weeks. READ ALSO: Mr Brooks said announcement would be a big loss for the club. “It gives our business a big financial boost, but it’s also a big expense for us too and with small numbers we just can’t make it work,” he said. Despite the decision, Mr Brooks said he supported the festival’s continuation and encouraged people to take advantage of the large lineup of events on offer. “If you still want to come, there are a lot of concerts in the park and concerts outside that seem to be key in these times of COVID,” he said. TCMF stakeholders and local venue owners met on Friday and announced they will continue with plans for the 50th festival. Despite the return of the one person per two square meters rule for hospitality spaces, including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes, there are no density limits for outdoor spaces, so that the outdoor concerts in the park and the buskers will not be affected. Indoor events will be held in a safe manner against COVID, with the public encouraged to contact individual sites to see how events are impacted. The restrictions will remain in place for NSW throughout the festival, until Thursday, January 27. Our reporters work hard to provide local and up-to-date news to the community. Here’s how you can continue to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./d152462b-bf19-435f-83d1-c7319af95aef.jpg/r0_48_1031_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg BREAKDOWN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northerndailyleader.com.au/story/7565668/tamworth-services-club-cancels-all-tcmf-entertainment-due-to-covid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos