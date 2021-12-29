Best and Worst Bollywood Movies of 2021: Sardar Udham, 83, Radhe on the list

the the year 2021 was a mixed bag not just in terms of genres and stories, but even platforms and mediums. While a large chunk of releases went digital, those who handled theatrical releases had the added responsibility of getting people to theaters even as a new variant hit the stage. But in the midst of it all, audiences were spoiled for choice.

Manoj Bajpayee, during a interaction at Express e-Adda, reiterated that the era of superstars is over as content and OTT reigns on the roost. We have seen exceptional performances from several actors who have been trying to find a place for years, even as the superstars struggled.

In retrospect, big-name-backed films largely failed to find a taker, and the new generation of actors shone. Listing the best and worst Hindi movies of 2021 would make it a long list, given that there was no dearth of releases across all mediums. There were interesting subjects like Tribhanga, Nail Polish, Silence… Can You Hear It, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Mimi, Pagglait, Thalaivii, Rashmi rocket and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui who impressed. In fact, many of them had women in mind, a definite change in the way we consume cinema. Then there was Sooryavanshi – a typical Rohit Shetty movie with 3 times the fame you’d expect in one. Critics were left bemused, but the audience appreciated it.

Before we turn the last page of our calendars, we haphazardly pick five best and worst Bollywood movies of 2021 that are etched in our memories, whether it’s to provide healthy entertainment or to leave us scratching our heads.

The best Bollywood movies of 2021

Sardar oudham

Vicky Kaushal had her best career performance to date at Sardar Udham.

Vicky Kaushal had to endure 13 stitches on her face and incredibly upsetting moments while filming this biopic of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The buildup of his revenge against General O’Dwyer, Jallianwala Bagh’s heartbreaking streak, and an intense climax made it a rare biographical drama. Vicky’s transformation into a 20-year-old has been phenomenal, as has the direction of Shoojit Sircar.

Sherni

Vidya Balan played an Indian Forest Service officer in Sherni.

Sherni was a unique story of the primacy of nature and human greed. Directed by the famous Newton Amit Masurkar, it starred Vidya Balan and had at least two tigresses. In the midst of her forest and her four-legged beasts, Vidya roars the loudest. She was effortless and powerful, as were her supporting cast.

Shershaah

Shershaah has dug deeper into Captain Vikram Batra’s personal life with his love story playing a major role.

Another biopic, Shershaah added a big feather to Sidharth Malhotra’s cap for playing the war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The film was appreciated for keeping the story of the soldier honest and keeping the story of patriotism real. A game changer for Sidharth and Kiara Advani, he showed us Batra’s awkward moments on the battlefield and her lesser-known and deeply moving love affair with Dimple Cheema.

83

One of the strengths of Kabir Khan’s 83 is its cast.

Of the latest round of releases this year, 83 received critical and public approval. The sports drama tracked India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 and how the team led by Kapil Dev achieved the impossible. From the recreation of the era to the details and how he used the original imagery, Kabir Khan’s direction was unique. Its highlight was the incredible cast which delivered perfect performances. Many called it not a movie but “an emotion” and we agree too.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

From the jaw-dropping opening scene to the impactful genre-defying finale, the dark comedy has worked thanks to its layered plot. What at first glance appears to be Pinky saving Sandeep from attackers is actually a nuanced story of class division, corporate greed, misogyny, and privilege. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra embody protagonists from opposing worlds, fighting for their survival and self-respect. A staple dish from Dibakar Banerjee.

The worst Bollywood movies of 2021

Roohi

Roohi was the second film in Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy series.

Despite thrilling trailers and a promise to live up to Stree’s expectations, Roohi failed miserably. Poor script and poorer execution marred what initially felt like a witty film. Janhvi Kapoor strived to be a ghost, Varun Sharma also made her laugh with her ghostly love story. But not enough to stop Roohi from being a snooze-fest.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe is simultaneously released in theaters and ZEE Plex in premium video on demand.

Radhe was the Eidi that fans will never want to receive again. Even by the standards of a Salman Khan formula film, it was a bummer. A total embarrassment for Salman and his fans, it turned out to be the lowest-rated acting film on review aggregation site IMDb.

The girl on the train

Emily Blunt starred in the Hollywood original of the same title, The Girl on the Train.

Surely it’s a risk if you’re trying to play the part of Emily Blunt in a frame-by-frame remake. Parineeti Chopra really tried, it was obvious. But a half-baked scenario left no impact. Tired and overused, you couldn’t even bother to find out the identity of the killer at the end of this mysterious murder.

Bhuj: the pride of India

Bhuj takes place during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

A war film about a little-known story during the 1971 war would have been a moving experience. Bhuj was loud. With the camera focused on Ajay Devgn, it was difficult to understand the role played by others, especially the women of the village who were supposed to be the stars of the episode.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor star Sardar Ka Grandson was based on Indo-Pakistani relations.

Talk about moving mountains for your loved one, he got Arjun Kapoor to move an entire house! The plot might have been unique to Bollywood, only if it hadn’t fallen prey to poor script and production. Arjun Kapoor wanted to be the best grandson but failed due to the lack of an emotional connection with his grandmother and the audience. Neena Gupta’s innate charm is lost behind these prostheses.

Which movie did you like the most in 2021?