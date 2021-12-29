LAPD filming in Burlington: Parents of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta ask for answers after body camera video comes out

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, a 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by an LAPD officer’s stray bullet at a North Hollywood department store, have spoken Tuesday at a moving new conference where the teenager’s mother recounted the horrific shooting and its aftermath.

Speaking through a Spanish-speaking translator, Soledad Peralta tearfully described how she and her daughter were in a lodge when they heard a violent commotion outside. They kissed and prayed, then fell to the floor after Valentina was hit. The mother said she felt helpless as she kissed her mortally injured daughter: “There was nothing I could do.”

“Having a child dying in your arms is one of the most painful things you can imagine,” she said.

“When the police finally arrived, they took me out of the locker room and left my daughter lying there. I wanted them to help her, but they just left her lying alone. We want justice to be served to our angel, ”the civil rights lawyer said. Ben Crump, reading a statement from the mother.

The family and their lawyers appeared at the press conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters a day after the agency released body camera footage of the incident.

“I am devastated,” said Juan Pablo Orellana, the girl’s grieving father. “When my wife called me to tell me that my daughter had been killed by the police, my world fell on me.”

Valentina loved skateboarding and dreamed of becoming an engineer to build robots, her father said, adding that their family left their native Chile to escape violence and injustice.

Investigators say the teenager was killed on Thursday by a stray bullet from an officer. She was in the North Hollywood store with her mother when police opened fire on a man accused of assaulting a woman. One of the bullets went through the wall and killed her.

The lawyer for Orellana-Peralta’s mother said he wanted the department to release all videos of the scene and the officer to be held accountable.

“There was no weapon, there was no active shooter, so that can cause multiple problems, whether it’s a system failure, whether it’s someone shouldn’t even have been at work, ”said Rahul Ravipudi.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Soledad Peralta said that after Los Angeles Police officers found her with her murdered daughter in the locker room at the department store, she was upset that the police took her out. of the room and left Valentina inside without her.

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil rights groups is calling on LA County District Attorney George Gascn to indict the officer.

“Gascn made a big promise, he will look into the misconduct of the police, but especially the abuse of lethal force by the LAPD. It is a test for George Gascn, the first real test,” a said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of Los Angeles. Round table on urban policy.

The officer who fired has not been identified, but officials say he is on paid leave pending examination.

The suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, was also killed in the shooting.

The 35-minute video posted on Monday begins with the audio of several 911 calls made to police.

“I have a hostile customer in my store attacking,” said a caller, who can be heard shouting, “Evacuate the building!

In surveillance footage, you can see the suspect, who is walking with a bicycle and a metal object, which appears to be a bicycle chain, enter the store and take the escalator to the second floor.

At one point, he leaves the store and comes back through the front door. The suspect is then seen grabbing a client, knocking him to the ground and hitting him with the object.

The video also shows the times when officers opened fire. Part of the video shows the area near the locker room.

“At LAPD, we wish to express our deepest condolences and our deep regret for the loss of this innocent victim, Valentina Orellana-Peralta. There are no words that can describe the depth of sadness we feel at this tragic outcome, ”police said. Captain Stacy Spell said in the posted video.

A Justice for Valentina campaign, as well as a GoFundMe account, were created in the name of the victim’s family.