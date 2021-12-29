Oprah takes us inside her Christmas celebrations in California

Every year, Oprah’s home in Montecito transforms into a winter wonderland thanks to cascading garlands, custom wreaths, and 12-foot-tall trees flanking the front entrance. At the end of December, Oprah added the final ingredient for a holiday celebration: good company. She celebrated Christmas alongside Stedman, his daughters-in-law, best friend Gayle and family. Everyone in Oprah’s holiday bubble has been boosted, vaccinated, tested, and quarantined, so they can celebrate together.

This year Gayle’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and husband Virgil Miller have brought a special guest: their newborn son, Luca Miller, who first met Oprah. Holding Luca, who was born in September, Oprah said, “I know you were waiting to see me. I waited to see you.”

After Gayle arrived from New York, the party could begin and Oprah walked us through every step of the journey, starting with a visit from Santa himself. While Oprah and Stedman haven’t exchanged Christmas gifts for 30 years (“We already have all the gifts we need,” she said), Gayle and her family are carrying on the tradition. Oprah also broke her “Christmas tree rule” and put a tree inside for Gayle and her children.

To make his nephew’s very first Christmas even more special, Will Bumpus dressed up as Santa and surprised Luca. “Santa, Luca has been a really good boy,” said Gayle, who was turning. Luca, dressed in red pajamas and a matching Santa hat, looked up at “Santa” in bewilderment. “Luca said to me: ‘What’s going on? Gayle recounted.

Sitting with Luca on his lap, Will-as-Santa said, “Merry Christmas to the Millers!” Based on the enthusiasm with which he rang Santa’s bell, Will took his duties as Santa very seriously. Luca’s four-legged brother, a dog named Slater (who was Also in Christmas pajamas, like the rest of his family), hovered nearby, apparently looking for time with Santa Claus as well.

Gayle also took part in the matching slumber party, as evidenced by this photo of her holding Luca.

For his first Christmas, Luca received a cavalcade of children’s books. Speaking to Oprah Daily earlier this year, Kirby explained why she wanted to elevate Luca as a reader: “It is important to us that he is smart, kind, confident and compassionate, and I know these values ​​will be fostered. through exposure to a variety of people, places and cultures. This exhibition can start with stories. ”

Gayle with her children, Kirby and Will; his son-in-law, Virgil; his grandson, Luca; and his children’s dogs. King Gayle Oprah with her goddaughter, Kirby; Kirby’s husband, Virgil; and their son Luca.

Among the selection? through strange eye‘s Karamo Brown; by Amanda Gorman; and , part of Lisa Edwards’ “Om Child” series; a ; and one , his “great-godmother. “

After Santa returned to the North Pole, Oprah and her guests had breakfast. Oprah was especially excited to serve monkey bread, a sweet and sticky pastry that Also just happens to be Gayle’s favorite food. “She loves nothing more than monkey bread,” Oprah said. Oprah’s pastry chef Thomas made one – which had an added hint of caramel – as a surprise for Gayle. “It’s a thing of beauty,” Gayle said upon seeing the pastry shop.

Later in the day everyone dined at an extravagant Christmas feast prepared by the chef Mei Lin, winner of Top chef‘s 12th season and owner of LA Daybird Fried Chicken Outpost. You can watch Oprah present all the delicious dishes below.

If you food experts want to recreate the treat yourself, here’s the full menu.

Watercress salad, sliced ​​apples, candied pecans, apple cider vinaigrette

Smoked Holiday Turkey with Natural Sauce

Apple cranberry chutney

Roast pork chop with rosemary, caramelized apples and honey jus

Blue lake green bean casserole

Potato gratin with white truffle from Alba

Mashed potatoes

Andouille sausage with chicken and apricot cornbread vinaigrette

Sourdough stuffing

Candied red sweet potatoes, dried winter fruits, grilled pecans

Green cabbage, smoked turkey potlikker

Dried peas, root vegetables, tasty herbs and spices

In conclusion? The guests were so well fed that they had to “take out the meal,” as Oprah put it. Accompanied by Oprah Sadie’s cocker spaniel, the guests strolled down a serene tree-lined path, which you can see below. “It’s the walk after the meal. Regardless of how far we have to walk, we’ll have to walk all the way to Los Angeles to get out of that meal,” Oprah said.

Gayle rang that she prefer taking an after-meal nap as opposed to going for a walk. “It’s good, we’re moving,” Oprah said. Oprah’s girl-daughters laughed when she referred to the generosity of the table … and cited a meme: “Green veg, beans, potatoes. You name it, we ate it,” she said.

At the end of the day, Oprah and her guests relax with a movie. After the Thanksgiving vacation, Oprah and her daughters watched King Richard. The choice of entertainment for this holiday was Swan song, a science fiction movie in which Mahershala Ali plays a man who, faced with terminal cancer, explores the possibility of cloning himself.

With the lights on, Oprah and her guests reacted to the film’s performances and the thought-provoking premise. “Whoa, was that a movie? Mahershala, we bow to you, sir! ”Said Oprah, calling on the crowd to give a standing ovation to the two-time Oscar-winning actor. Gayle, who interviewed Ali on CBS this morning, recalled how he hopes the film will have an impact on audiences: “He hopes people will be more present in their lives.”

During the holidays, a time when everything is supposed to be ‘happy and bright’, Oprah encourages us to be present and find this really brings us joy, whether it’s spending time with family or alone with a book, sitting down for a feast or going for a long walk. “I know we can find these little pieces of light in our day-to-day lives no matter what,” Oprah said. We hope your holiday season has been full of these “little bits of light,” just like Oprah’s.

