IPL: When Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was ready to sell his pants for MS Dhoni to play for KKR





Former captain of India Mahendra Singh Dhoni has enjoyed a distinguished career in which he dominated both as a batter and wicket keeper. He also changed the dynamics of Indian cricket during his 13-year career. During his stint as the skipper of the Indian team, Dhoni achieved almost everything as India won every major ICC title. He guided his troops to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, followed by the 50-man World Cup triumph in 2011 and the Champions Trophy victory in 2013. Not only internationally, but MSD even achieved huge success in the first domestic T20 tournament i.e. the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni was instrumental in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ‘s splendid success in the cash rich league. Under his inspiring leadership, CSK won the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. In 2008, Dhoni was signed by CSK for $ 1.5 million, the highest amount for a player at that time. Notably, the Ranchi-born superstar has never participated in the IPL auction since. He played for today gone Rising Supergean of Pune (RPS) for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the Super Kings were suspended from competition for two years. Dhoni was extremely popular among all the franchises, and its brand value can be recognized by the fact that Calcutta Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan had even once offered to sell his pants in order to buy Dhoni at the IPL players’ auction. This was before the IPL auction in 2018, when the boy from Ranchi was supposed to return to CSK after playing for Pune. Yaar main toh usko apna pajamas bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein. (Brother, I can even sell my pants to buy Dhoni. He has to come up for auction for that), SRK was quoted as saying by Sportswallah at the time. However, SRK’s wish could not be granted as Dhoni returned to CSK in 2018 and led them to a title win. Notably, Dhoni was selected by CSK ahead of the mega-auction for IPL 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://crickettimes.com/2021/12/ipl-when-bollywood-star-shah-rukh-khan-was-ready-to-sell-his-pants-to-have-ms-dhoni-play-for-kkr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

