Disha Patani reveals that it was not her “dream” to become an actress: “I wanted to be an Air Force pilot” | Bollywood





Actress Disha Patani has revealed that she never “dreamed” of choosing the profession in which she is currently working. In a new interview, Disha said she wanted to become a pilot in the Indian Air Force. She also explained how she went from engineering to being a model. Disha Patani made her film debut with the film Telugu Loafer (2015) alongside Varun Tej. She made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). Disha has also appeared in Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019) and Malang (2020). She also starred in the action comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017). In an interview with Bazaar India, Disha said, “Strangely enough, I never dreamed of becoming an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and I was pursuing engineering. In college in Lucknow, a friend of mine told me about a modeling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who hasn’t wanted to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013) From there I was spotted by an agency, but since I couldn’t meet my colleges’ minimum attendance requirements while modeling, I I decided to keep walking on the ramp … It allowed me to be independent, to win for myself and not to rely on my family. As a child, I didn’t have many friends because I was too shy to even have a conversation. I am still the same person, but much more confident. It’s hard for people to imagine that those in the film industry, which is otherwise so loud and boisterous, could be introverts. But being an actor doesn’t mean you have to socialize all the time. It’s important to be yourself and do what is comfortable and right for you. Guess I’m just your usual neighbor, she also added. Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She recently finished filming the upcoming action drama Yodha. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Supported by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar and Mentor Disciple Films, the brand new banner of Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Read also | Disha Patani Channels BTS While Talking About Dolphins, Tiger Shroff Listens To EXO While Training Disha also has KTina and Ek Villain Returns by Ekta Kapoor in the works. Ek Villain Returns also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/disha-patani-reveals-it-wasn-t-her-dream-to-become-an-actor-i-wanted-to-be-an-air-force-pilot-101640743990765.html

