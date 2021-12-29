From F9 to Spider-Man No Way Home and Bond: How 2021 saw the return of blockbusters at the Hollywood box office | Hollywood

To say that the pandemic has broken the back of the global film industry would not be an exaggeration. In 2019, before COVID was a household word, nine of the ten highest-grossing films in the world grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office. A year later, only one movie was even getting half that amount. This year was set to revive theaters through its list of summer blockbusters, lest the film industry sink even deeper. And miraculously, 2021 did, even partially. As theaters around the world reopened and COVID restrictions relaxed, people returned to theaters and Hollywood movies started making their millions again.

What started tentatively with somewhat limited earnings from movies like F9 and Godzilla vs. Kong has turned into a full-steam race to the top as the Marvel Cinematic Universe unleashed its big guns in the second half of the year.

Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux in No Time to Die, which grossed $ 774 million at the box office.

Franchise films brought audiences to theaters

Studios have supported the familiarity of franchise films over solo or new titles in an effort to bring people back to the movies. A glance at the list of the highest grossing Hollywood movies of the year shows this clearly. Of the seven films that grossed over $ 400 million at the box office in 2021, three are from the Marvel roster, with another – Venom: Let There Be Carnage – also based on the Marvel comics. The other three are all the latest installments from major franchises. One of the biggest hits of the year was Daniel Craig’s final release as Bond – No Time to Die, which grossed $ 774 million at the box office, the highest of any Bond film. , despite the fight against the pandemic.

Superhero movies – mostly from Marvel and Sony – have helped bring people back to the cinema. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was the first real MCU movie hit of the year, as it became the highest grossing film in the United States in two weeks. Based on the strong performance of Asian markets, it ended up earning over $ 400 million globally. Shang Chis’ success prompted Disney to announce that all subsequent Marvel movies on the list would get exclusive theatrical releases, which Black Widow had not done before. As a result, the next version of Marvels Eternals hit this mark as well.

Success of No Way Home despite pandemic paving way for more tent movies

Then, in the final month of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home began its record-breaking global box office run. Vulture called No Way Homes’ opening weekend the most important weekend at the box office. And the film delivered. Not only did No Way Home break North American box office records, it set new benchmarks for films in the pandemic era by becoming the first film to gross $ 1 billion after the pandemic. Even back in India, No Way Home was among the highest paying movies of the year, surpassing heavyweight titles like Antim: The Final Truth and 83.

Film reporter Rebecca Rubin wrote in Variety, No Way Home has confirmed at least one obvious truth since the onset of COVID-19: Multiplexes have been and will continue to be more dependent on superhero shows than ever before. The latest Spider-Man film raised a ton of cash at a time when at least two Oscar-worthy films in Steven Spielbergs West Side Story and Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley spilled over at the box office. Audiences are ready to go to the movies, but certainly not for just any old movie.

Again a Hollywood movie like the crudest years

In 2020, the pandemic and restrictions on theaters around the world meant that most films had limited releases and could not maximize revenues in all markets. This led to the top three films in terms of box office revenue not being Hollywood films for the first time in decades. Japanese fantasy film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train took first place with $ 504 million in the prize pool, followed by two Chinese films. The highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year – Bad Boys for Life – was in fourth place with a profit of $ 426 million. This year seemed to be going in the same direction with the Chinese films The Battle of Changjin Lake and Hail, Mum in the First Two Places. It wasn’t until Christmas weekend that Spider-Man: No Way Home passed the two.

Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman is set to continue the successful box office superhero movie streak in 2022.

Superhero movies galore? The road ahead

Hollywood has an impressive roster of films slated for 2022, starting with Robert Pattinsons The Batman in March through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and finally Mission Impossible 7 in the final part of the movie. year. MCU-led superhero movies are set to attract big numbers again. However, business analysts expect big franchise movies like Mission Impossible 7 and Avatar 2 to do big business as well. If anything, the hope is that, like 2019, next year will also have several films topping the billion dollar mark at the global box office.

Highest grossing films of 2021 (Box office figures from BoxOfficeMojo.com)

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $ 1.05 billion

The Battle of Changjin Lake – $ 906 million

Hi Mom – $ 841 million

No time to die – $ 774 million

F9 – $ 726 million

Detective Chinatown 3- $ 706 million

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – $ 501 million

Godzilla vs. Kong – $ 467 million

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – $ 432 million

Eternals – $ 400 million