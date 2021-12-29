7 Lesser Known Facts About Bollywood’s First Superstar





First published on December 29, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. IST

Today, December 29, is the 80th anniversary of the birth of legendary actor Rajesh Khannas. Here are some unknown facts about the late actor, affectionately referred to as Kaka, that his fans can’t miss. Born December 29, 1942, if Rajesh Khanna were alive today, he would have been 80 today. However, if he is perhaps no longer present with us, his memories still live today in each of his fans. Rajesh Khanna was the first actor to be awarded the title of Superstar for his gigantic fans and the back-to-back movies the actor has given throughout his career. Interestingly, the actor shares his birthday with Twinkle Khanna, his eldest daughter who is also 48 today. Here are seven lesser-known facts about Kaka that made him the superstar he was! Like many Bollywood actors, Rajesh Khanna had also changed his name. He was born under the name of Jatin Khanna but it was by order of his uncle that he decided on his name of Jatin in Rajesh. His name gained so much popularity back then, thanks to his fame, that most parents kept their children’s names after his in the 1980s. Given his popularity and infatuation with women in his day, Rajesh Khanna had received several letters from women written in blood. Not only that, his white fiat would turn red with lipstick marks, whenever the actor left his car alone. It has been reported that Rajesh Khanna and actress Anju Mahendru are very much in love with each other. Their relationship lasted about seven years. Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry the actress but as she was not ready for it, the two separated. Eight months before his Bollywood debut, Bobby, Dimple Kapadia opposite Rishi Kapoor, married Rajesh Khanna. Dimple Kapadia was an aspiring actress when she married Rajesh Khanna. She was also a huge fan of him. The couple have two daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. The popularity and fame of Rajesh Khanna was such that a film was also made about him by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The film was titled “Bombay Superstar in 1974. Cut to the present time, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi is in talks with Farah Khan to shoot a biopic on the life of Rakesh Khannas.

