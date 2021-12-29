Connect with us

Entertainment

BTS’s Kim Taehyung Sends Love to Emily in Paris; Robert Pattinson Catches Eyes In Batman Trailer & More

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


Here is the summary of the Hollywood news of the day. BTS Kim Taehyung sent some social media love to the Netflix show Emily In Paris. Principal Lady Lily Collins is over the moon. As we know, she is one of his Hollywood favorites. Lily Collins said she was thrilled to receive such love from V after RM enjoyed the cover. The Batman trailer has now been released. Robert Pattinson impressed with his shirtless avatar. Her chemistry with Catwoman also looks good. The other news is that obsessive Kylie Jenners fan has been arrested at her home. Here is a preview Also Read – BTS: Kim Taehyung’s “CRUSH” Lily Collins Delighted As Christmas Tree Singer Sends Heart To Emily In Paris; Ashley Park was left speechless

BTS Kim Taehyung Sends Love To Emily In Paris
The second season of Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix. The show gets a good response. Actors Ashley Park and Lily Collins are in heaven as the cover of Dynamite in the series was enjoyed by Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung. Principal Lady Lily Collins shared her happiness with the BTS ARMYs on her social media account. It is a known fact that Kim Taehyung has said that he has a crush on Lily Collins. Ashley Park said they were speechless to receive so much love from BTS. She said it would be a dream come true if everyone could play it one day in Paris. Also Read – DEAR Gifts Received By Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And Other Mum Kris Jenner Siblings Will Make Your Jaw Drop [VIEW PICS]

Read more: BTS: Kim Taehyung’s ‘CRUSH’ Lily Collins Delighted As Christmas Tree Singer Sends Heart To Emily In Paris; Ashley Park was left speechless Also Read – End of 2021: From Jungkook’s Eyebrow Piercing to J-Hope’s Condom Shirt and Jimin’s Rainbow Hair – BTS Style Moments That Made Us Fall Harder For The group

Robert Pattinson-Zoe Kravitz Blocks Horns In Batman Trailer
Robert Pattinson fans are very happy to see him as the superhero of The Batman. The actor worked hard to get a shredded body and he can be seen shirtless in a scene from The Batman. The new trailer was released on December 27. Robert Pattinson can be seen as Batman dealing with Gotham City. This time the villain is Riddler who makes fun of our hero. Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman in the movie.

Obsessive stalker arrested at Kylie Jenner’s home
Kylie Jenner obsessive fan Jrue Mesgan has been arrested outside her home according to the LA Police Department. He is now detained. It looks like he has to pay $ 20,000 to get a bond. Mesgan was seen outside the gate at the $ 36.5 million Holmby Hills estate on Boxing Day. It seems he was behind her for a long time, forcing her to get a restraining order.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.

  • ThroughUrmimala Banerjee

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/trending-hollywood-news-today-28-december-2021-bts-kim-taehyung-sends-love-to-emily-in-paris-robert-pattinson-grabs-eyeballs-in-batman-trailer-and-more-1978127/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article