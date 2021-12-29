Artistic Bay Area outfits cancel New Year’s shows, citing omicron, while others hopefully look to 2022

As the omicron variant spreads throughout the Bay Area, including a vertical wall leaping amid COVID-19 cases in parts of the region, local arts and entertainment businesses are once again facing familiar questions from an earlier era of the pandemic: when should they cancel performances, especially in the run-up to New Years Eve events?

Cancellations so far seem mostly limited to live performances and events scheduled for the remaining dates in December or January, but these are enough to create a sense of early pandemic déjà vu for revelers hoping to ring the bell. new year apart from their pandemic lockdown hollow.

On Monday, December 27, Oasis nightclub and cabaret owner DArcy Drollinger announced on social media that due to “the current increase in the number of the Omicron COVID-19 variant epidemic within our community and beyond ; with the daily increase in numbers in the city of San Francisco, ”he decided to close his drag club and South of Market theater until January 7th.

Drollingers’ statement went on to say that his team were “devastated that we couldn’t celebrate the New Year (and our opening 7th anniversary) with our community, especially after everything we’ve been through at this point.”

“Our motto is always that the show must go on, but the safety of our staff, artists and audiences is always our top priority. “

Refunds for Oasis New Year celebration ticket holders will be issued automatically.

Theater Rhinoceros was also looking forward to ending 2021 on a high note, with its Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday, December 30 at the Gateway Theater in San Francisco’s financial district. But the leadership there, citing how the company that bills itself as the world’s oldest queer theater has survived many other disasters, decided it did not want to endanger the safety of the public or its staff.

“We have shown our willingness to take acceptable levels of risk through our successful in-person production of At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen and literally dozens of solo shows and in-person readings in the first part of the reopening. theaters. ” the company said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have decided that the current climate does not offer an acceptable level of risk.”

Other New Years Eve cancellations in San Francisco include the two Great American Music Hall evenings with the Melvins, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, and a performance by Ty Segall and Freedom Band at the Chapel, which was to conclude a five-night residency at the Mission District location on Friday. The chapel now plans to remain closed until January 7. according to on the Instagram of the place.

“Was it a community music room, and the point is, we feel good doing it in our community? Said Britt Govea, founder of Folk Yeah, which frequently hosts performances at the chapel, including the Segall Residence. “We decided that as much as it hurts, and as expensive as it is, as much as we can all use the income from big parties like this right now, after the last two years it felt a bit unwise to continue. “

In Oakland, Elbo Room Jack London has canceled a New Years’ show by East Bay rock group the Helltones.

“It all comes down to risk versus reward,” said Matt Shapiro, co-owner of Elbo Room. “We were still struggling to make money, and it wasn’t an easy decision, it’s our biggest night of the year. But these cases spread so quickly that it doesn’t seem like it is worth making everyone sick overnight.

Shapiro is currently planning to reopen the bar and venue on January 6.

Others hold back such drastic measures, including the American Conservatory Theater, which hopes that “the city of San Francisco will issue revised guidelines.”

“Our plan is to get through the holidays and then see what changes might be needed to keep our staff, actors and customers safe,” the company said in a statement.

If this variant is more contagious but less dangerous than the variants of the previous waves, like some first data suggested, some producers may well wonder what early pandemic policies still make sense. Tuesday, December 28, Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention updated its COVID quarantine and isolation times, reducing asymptomatic or more symptomatic people to self-isolation from 10 days to five.

Indeed, for producers with shows after the new year, the outlook is more blurry. For example, the Smuin Contemporary Ballet, having wrapped up its holiday performance series, is not expected to perform again until February. Artistic director Celia Fushille told The Chronicle that she is “monitoring the situation” rather than making a premature decision.

And ‘control’ seems to be the best that can be done, especially since some art leaders say they feel like they are on their own in terms of advice from scholars. government officials.

“We find that city and state health officials have little understanding of our timelines or the nature of what we are doing,” said SusieMedak, Managing Director of the Berkeley Repertory Theater.

Berkeley Rep’s three January shows “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool” (January 4-23), “Swept Away” (January 9-March 6) and Fran Lebowitz (January 21-26) are still scheduled for proceed. But many others with January performances had to make tough decisions.

Among the first cancellations in January linked to the rise in COVID cases in the classical music world were the Left Coast chamber ensembles “Living in Color”, which were due to take place in Berkeley and San Francisco on 9 and January 10, respectively. A spokesperson said the performances would be postponed to a later date.

On Monday, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley postponed its production of “Hershey Felder as Mr. Chopin”. Originally scheduled to take place from January 19 to February. 13, it now begins performances on August 17.

“As the new Monsieur Chopin is an intimate performance piece where we talk to each other as a 19th century character and his students, it is important that the audience can safely engage with me as a character in this way. “Felder said in a statement. . “I can’t thank you enough for your patience as I too look forward to our time together this summer.”

TheatreFirst followed on Tuesday, December 28, reporting “Balikbayan Box” by Jeffrey Lo. The new play, originally scheduled for Jan. 9-30, was set to mark the company’s first production under the new direction of Brendan Simon.

“We have received information about possible exposure to COVID within the cast and the team,” Simon said in a statement. We want you all to know that this is a delay, not a goodbye.



The news comes as Hugh Jackman, star of a much-anticipated Broadway cover of “The Music Man,” also fell with COVID, causing the cancellation of performances until Sunday January 2. Co-star Sutton Foster had also tested positive before, prompting an understudy to continue.

At the San Francisco Playhouse, where “Twelfth Night” is currently underway, and “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” is still scheduled to begin performances on January 26, art director Bill English said the omicron variant “appears to be part of the same chaos. “.

At the same time, he added, the latest wave also looks different.

“Were in the middle of a process of trying to put on shows rather than just being shut down,” he said, noting the theater company used more than half of its support received from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant.

Although a “Heroes” actor tested positive, English said he was still optimistic about 2022 since the shows’ first rehearsals will take place on Zoom and due to the CDC’s updated isolation guidelines.

“We kept our hopes up,” he said. “What we have learned is to do your best and try not to have expectations.”

Chronicle editors Tony Bravo, Lily Janiak and Emma Silvers, as well as freelance writer Lauren Sloss, contributed to this report.







