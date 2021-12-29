Allu Arjun became this huge star in no time and turned heads in Hindi cinema. The way her film Pushpa makes money in Hindi is here for all of us.

The Hindi version crossed the 40 crore mark in India and became a big hit. Trade experts say the film is super strong in mass belts and interiors across the country.

Noted critic, Taran Adarsh ​​declares: “#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets #PushpaHindi emerges the first choice of moviegoers in * these circuits * long before # 83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: 39.95 cr. #India biz HIT.

Articles that might interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food