Issa Rae says the music industry is the worst she’s come across
Since his successful series Unsafe, Issa Rae has tapped into other avenues including the beauty of hair care with its Sienna Naturals line. However, when it comes to the music industry where the 36-year-old has already established a camp with her record label Raedio, the producer had a lot to say about the $ 23.1 billion industry.
In an interview with the The Los Angeles Times, the LA native shared details of her song selection process for the final season from the Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama. When asked if the world of music is the best environment for good ideas to flourish, the creative replied: absolutely not.
Rae thinks it’s probably the worst industry I’ve ever encountered. The actress noted that previous notions about the Hollywood world did not even compare. I thought Hollywood was crazy, the Little Star continued.
Rae, who produce a new show about aspiring rapists, said the business is in serious need of a cleanup. The music industry has to start over, she added. Conflicts of interest abound. Archaic mindsets. Crooks and criminals! It’s an abusive industry, and I really feel for the artists who have to get into it.
The multi-talented star told her severe criticism arise from conversations with artists. I don’t want to be too specific, but even making our own appointments [for soundtracks] with labels or artists, it would be so complicated, she explained.
And to discover how artists were treated on other labels. When I am a designer myself and know what I want about a relationship with a production company or producer, I would like to think that we are more artist friendly than most other brands and companies. , she added. I want to renew things.
Other industry practices also came from the fire of the founder of HOORAE. Elsewhere, Rae has blasted what she sees as the Grammys’ lingering shortcomings, especially when it comes to who gets recognized.
What really disgusts me and it fits hollywood is how music is rewarded. When I think of the Grammys and those other systems designed to reward artistic creativity and uplift artists, I feel like you just don’t get it. What do you reward? explained the owner of the record company.
Rae then called Wizkids Summer smash Essence, which features fellow Nigerian artist Tems. The song was nominated for Best World Musical Performance but not the record of the year despite its undeniable popularity. Rae sees it as a model.
Just absolutely a powerhouse, and yet couldn’t be properly recognized by the institution that’s supposed to celebrate the best in trippy music, Rae said. Seeing black people and our contributions to music not being celebrated the way they should be, I mean, these are not institutions for us.
