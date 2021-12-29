Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Music Man’ shows canceled – The Hollywood Reporter





The man of music has canceled performances until the end of the year on Broadway after Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19. The main man of the revival took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news of his groundbreaking affair. “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold – I have a itchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, ”the actor said in a brief 30-second Instagram video. “But I’m fine and just going to do whatever I can to improve as soon as possible and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City.” The musical announced on its official Twitter Tuesday that all performances are canceled until January 1, with the the music man The company is scheduled to return to the Winter Garden Theater stage on January 2. Tickets for the production’s holiday season shows will be refunded. The long-awaited revival, which was set to open in September 2020 before the pandemic shuts Broadway for months, began premieres on Monday, December 20, but had to cancel its December 25 performance and matinee on December 26. citing breakthrough COVID cases. News from The man of music ‘The show’s extended cancellations come days after Jackman co-star Sutton Foster confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve in her own Instagram Story shared on Friday, after missing a preview on Thursday, December 23. At the time, the two of the Broadway show’s stars celebrated the liners and the company swings that helped the show continue despite Foster’s positive COVID test. In her Instagram story, Foster thanked company and swing member Kathy Voytko, who found out at noon Thursday that she would be replacing the Younger actress in the main role of Marian Proo. “I am grateful to Kathy and our amazing company. I’m grateful for all the swings and liners that keep every show going, now and always, ”Foster wrote in his story. Jackman also celebrated The man of music ‘s liners and swings in an after-show curtain speech. “All over Broadway, it’s a time we’ve never known. We’re on our fourth look. We’re all learning, ”Jackman said. “The swings and liners haven’t had a chance to learn. They watch from the corner of a room while we rehearse. As we practice over and over again, they just have to watch and write notes – then, five hours before our performances, we tell them: “Let’s go”. “The courage, the sparkle, the dedication, the swing talent, the liners – they’re the foundation of Broadway,” Jackman added. Over Christmas, the Jackman-led show joined a growing number of Broadway productions that closed during holiday week, with some like the one on Broadway. SIX extending their show cancellations until the end of the year. Others, like David Byrne’s American Utopia, rework their emissions to help compensate for cases of disruption within the company. The singer announced in a video message that his Tony-award-winning musical special will feature songs from Talking Heads and his solo catalog to complement songs already featured on the series in an “unplugged” or “unchained” version of American Utopia. which will continue until the end. -performance of the year. All performances of Broadways The Music Man are canceled until January 1. All tickets can be refunded or exchanged at the point of purchase. Performances will resume on Sunday January 2. I send you warm wishes for the New Year from all of The Music Man’s company. – The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) December 28, 2021

