Famous Burmese actor Paing Takhon sentenced to 3 years in prison for demonstrating against the army





Days after slaughtering more than 35 civilians, the Burmese military jailed one of the country’s most popular celebrities, Paing Takhon. According to a Facebook post by his sister, the Tatmadaw made the arrest in April, when nearly 50 soldiers – who came in military trucks – arrested the actor at his home. However, the BBC announced on Tuesday that he had been sentenced to a three-year prison term. Since the February 1 coup, the 24-year-old model and actor has participated in several pro-democracy protests since the Tatmadaw took power on February 1. coercive measures. He had posted several articles on social media about former state councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and other ousted leaders, demanding their immediate release. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were notably deleted shortly after his arrest. “We strongly condemn the military coup. We demand the immediate release of the Councilor of State [sic] Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, civilian government ministers and elected members of parliament [sic]”, Takhon reportedly wrote in an online article. “We demand to respect the results of the 2020 elections and to train new civilians [sic] earliest government by the NLD-led parliament [sic], he added. More than 1,380 people have been killed The Southeast Asian nation was hit with grueling violence after military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared a coup on February 1. in the struggle for democracy. According to the rights group AAPP, more than 1,380 people were killed, a total of 11,248 arrested, while 1,964 were currently escaping an arrest warrant. Last week at least 35 people, including the elderly, women and children, were reportedly killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar’s Kayah state, a local rights organization said. In its report, the Karenni Human Rights Group said all charred bodies were discovered in the wee hours of December 25. We strongly denounce the inhuman and brutal killing which violates human rights, the group said in a Facebook post adding that the gruesome discovery was made near the village of Mo So in the town of Hpruso. (Image: paingtakhonfanclubmyanma / Insta)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/myanmars-famous-actor-paing-takhon-jailed-for-3-years-for-protesting-against-military.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos