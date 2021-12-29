Kylian Mbappe doubles Tottenham’s position after conversation with Hollywood star Tom Holland





Kylian Mbappe has made his feelings clear about the prospect of joining Tottenham once before – now the PSG star has reiterated his position on his future Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Kylian Mbappe linked with Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe brought a cool shot to Tottenham after the Paris Saint-Germain star admitted he didn’t believe he would play for the club in my life. The future of the French internationals has been a hot topic of discussion as he blocked the signing of a contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants. The 23-year-old, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2018 for 160 million following a first loan, is expected to leave the club with a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2022. Mbappe has sparked interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool and Manchester City supposedly monitoring his situation. But in a recent interview with Spiderman actor Tom Holland, the Englishman confirmed that he tried to convince Mbappe to sign for Spurs after meeting the Frenchman in Paris on a press tour.











Talk to Boy bible, Holland revealed: I actually asked Mbappe, I said, hey nice to meet you and he was really nice, and I said, buddy, you have to come to Tottenham and he just broke laughing ! And the World Cup winner has officially disappointed Spurs fans who would no doubt welcome the French striker with open arms, conceding that he has no plans to join the north London squad. I don’t think I will play for Tottenham in my life, said Mbappe CNN. [Holland] asked me about it, but no, no. It’s a great club … and I’m sure they will do something good this season with [Antonio] Tale. He’s a great manager. Mbappes’ record of 126 goals in 151 appearances partly demonstrates why he is one of the most coveted players in the world. PSG have rejected two offers over the summer to Real Madrid, estimated at around 150 million, despite his contract due to expire in less than a year.











It had been suggested that Los Blancos could revive their movement in January, but Mbappe has pledged his immediate future to the Parisian outfit as he wants to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet. I think it’s not for me to talk about it at the moment, he added, questioned about his future. We are entering the most important part of the season and we are playing against Real Madrid.













Picture: LADbible TV)

So the only thing I have in mind is to beat Real Madrid in February and March. I am ready to give my all for PSG. I am very happy [with PSG], I’m going to finish the season [there], 100 per cent. I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league, the cup because the players and the fans deserve it and I think I deserve to win something big with PSG. Read more Read more

