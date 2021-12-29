Resurrections Almost Brought Back Another Original Matrix Actor





Matrix Resurrections co-author Aleksandar Hemon reveals that they were once in preliminary talks to bring back another star from the original trilogy.

Matrix resurrectionsalmost brought back another original actor. The Wachowski Matrix The trilogy was released from 1999 to 2003 and centered around Keanu Reeves as Neo, aka One Who Is Fated To Free Mankind From The Clutches Of The Machines. Hugo Weaving has played the role of his nemesis, the Agent Smith program, who intends to stop him. Alongside Neo are Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who helped him free himself from The Matrix, a simulated reality designed by machines to distract humans as they feed on their body as a source of energy. Set 60 years after the events of the original trilogy,Resurrectionsfeatures the return of Neo de Reeves and Trinity de Moss, although the former lovers have no recollection of each other. That’s because Neo is back inside The Matrix, living an ordinary life in San Francisco under his birth name, Thomas Anderson. His therapist prescribes blue pills to suppress his memory until a new version of Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, offers him the red pill, which reopens his mind in the world of The Matrix. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: The Matrix Resurrections: Every Original Character Who Didn’t Return (& Why) In a recent discussion with Gizmodo,Matrix resurrections co-writer Aleksandar Hemon revealed that he always intended to introduce a new Morpheus. During his response, he hinted that wasn’t always the case with Agent Smith, which Jonathan Groff is playing now. After Hemon said they wrote a role for an actor who couldn’t return, the interviewer followed up, and Hemon apparently confirmed that they were once in preliminary talks with Weaving to return as Smith. . Read what he said below: There were preliminary talks [presumably with Hugo Weaving] and so we weren’t involved with the people there, but it wasn’t fully resolved. Because the premise of Matrix and [this] movie is somewhat different, Agent Smith would have been different in some ways no matter who played it. And Jonathan Groff is amazing in this role. He added a dimension that I couldn’t foresee while we were writing. But there is an increased emotional emotivity in the film, and then it fits into that pattern.

WhileResurrectionsThe opening meta in The Matrix, Thomas Anderson is a successful video game developer who created a series based on his faint memories as Neo. This explains why Morpheus and Smith now appear differently, interpreted by Abdul-Mateen and Groff. WhileResurrectionsalways included a different version of Morpheus, it seems based on Hemon’s answer, they first tried to bring Weaving back into his role. No matter who played Agent Smith, the character would always be different from the original trilogy, given the premise of the new movie. Groff ended up doing an admirable job in the role, as he worked hard to make the character his own and not make a weaving impression.Matrix resurrectionsis now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max for those who haven’t seen his performance. Next: Everything We Know About Matrix 5 Source: Gizmodo Paul Dano teases very intense and powerful Riddler costume in the Batman

