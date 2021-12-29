OTT challenges and one bona fide success, Bollywood fights the blues

The lukewarm box office figures of the 83 pending that opened in theaters on Christmas Eve just as Covid cases were once again on the rise across the country painted the picture. .

Kabir Khans 83, with Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Devi, had been awaiting his release for over a year. Despite good reviews, it never really got to test the box office waters with the fear factor and then government restrictions limiting how many people want the experience on the big screen.

According to veteran distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal, “83” raised around Rs 47 crore in three days, a huge disappointment for a movie released during the Christmas season.

” ’83’ was a disappointment. It was screened as the movie with the potential to become the year’s biggest blockbuster, but it didn’t live up to the hype. The numbers so far do not match expectations at all, ” Bansal told PTI.

The shining star in 2021, which has seen Bollywood struggle to resuscitate the big screen in the face of a lockdown that has forced theaters to close for more than eight months and audiences to switch to digital platforms, was Sooryavanshi.

The star of Akshay Kumar, who like 83 had waited over a year to hit theaters, carried the burden of the collective expectation of an industry desperate to get back on its feet. It did not disappoint.

Director Rohit Shetty aired over Diwali weekend to over 3,000 screens for an exceptional opening. Kumar, with the help of actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif who all feature in the film, recorded Rs 195 crore across India and became the industry’s only bona fide blockbuster in 2021.

The release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ established that audiences were ready to go to the movies, optimistic that Covid was on the decline and not deterred by the average Rs 300 multiplex ticket.

After that, everything plunged. It was amazing but nothing worked for Bollywood. It has been a disappointing year for the industry, ” business observer Himesh Mankad told PTI.

The first two months of the year have been virtually absent, with the exception of Richa Chadha’s star “Madame en chef”, which opened in theaters in January. There was a silver lining in March when horror comedy ‘Roohi’ and actor ‘Mumbai Saga’ hit theaters.

Their collective national box office number of over Rs 40 crore gave some confidence in the industry, but things fell again due to the second wave of Covid in April-May.

In July-August, as the tide began to calm down, Akshay Kumar became the first actor to test the waters by launching his spy thriller ‘BellBottom’. The film cost almost 35 crore rupees which, according to commercial sources, was an impressive total given that the biggest market, Maharashtra, was still closed.

The films that followed after Sooryanvanshi and before 83 were to create fireworks.

They did not do it.

According to trade figures, ” Bunty Aur Babli 2 ”, backed by Yash Raj Films, and ” Satyameva Jayate 2 ” topped Rs 12 crore, while Salman Khan took on ‘Antim’ hit Rs 38 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, still in theaters, is expected to end up with around Rs 25 crore.

There is no other way to say it has been a disastrous year. ‘Sooryavanshi’ was the lone ranger standing, everything else stopped below Rs 40 crore, Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan told PTI.

Will the alternative become the mainstream? This is the question facing industry insiders as producers find an audience on streaming platforms.

“ For the content creators, the producers, it’s been an interesting time because we’ve had streamers to be able to take our movies and bring them to life. For the exhibition industry, this has been a difficult time. As content creators, we need to be aware of which content is suitable for which platform and make decisions accordingly, ”producer Siddharth Roy Kapur told PTI.

Some of the films that have seen a digital release include Varun Dhawan’s “Coolie No 1”, Salman’s “Radhe” and Karan Johar’s Supporter “Shershaah”.

Streaming platforms have also seen a plethora of mid-sized films, including “Haseen Dillruba” and “Rashmi Rocket” by Taapsee Pannu, “Toofaan” by Farhan Akhtra and Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor with “Bhoot Police” ‘.

Tackling the OTT challenge will be difficult for the Hindi film industry even in the absence of a pandemic, said business analyst Mankad.

Mid-sized movies signal problems for Bollywood at this point. High ticket prices are a major factor discouraging the public. An average cost of a multiplex ticket would be Rs 300-400. Why would people go and watch, if they know this is not an event movie and will come on the OTT four weeks later anyway? ” He asked.

” ‘Sooryavanshi’ was a unique film. We need a frequent stream of releases to do this right. If those movies don’t work, I’m afraid the conversations from the live premiere on OTT will pick up, “Mankad said.

Along with the Hindi releases, the trade also envisioned a box office revival of Hollywood greats ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and southern star Allu Arjun starring the multilingual action thriller ” Pushpa ”.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opened for an impressive Rs 32.67 crore on December 16, a midweek non-holiday release. The film was released on 3,264 screens nationwide.

It is also a testament to the fact that the box office of Hindi cinema not only has to fight OTT platforms but also films from other languages.

Bollywood is at a crossroads. It is neither here nor there. It’s not cool anymore. He stopped having fun. The younger generation now don’t find it cool. Hence the switch to Marvel films, stars of the South. Hollywood eats it from the top, Southern filmmakers eat it from the bottom, ” Chauhan added.

According to Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, the box office had been in ‘recovery mode’ since October with the hit Tamil film ‘Doctor’ and really ‘took off’ in November, coupled with the release of Rajinikanth starrer ” Annaatthe ” and the Hollywood release ” Eternals ”.

As the year draws to a close, the trend is clearly not continuing. The growing number of Omicron cases has led to further restrictions in several parts of the country, including Delhi where movie theaters have been closed again.

And then ? The last offering of the year was supposed to be Shahid Kapoors Jersey. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on December 31, but this has been postponed due to increased cases and renewed theatrical restrictions.

Fingers crossed but the prognosis is grim.

” ‘Jersey’ looks a bit lukewarm. A month ago, it had the potential of a blockbuster “Kabir Singh”, but so far doesn’t look like it, said Bansal, a Jaipur-based exhibitor.

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)