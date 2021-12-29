Humayun Saeed looks beyond Pakistan to set his sights on Hollywood







Humayun Said

While most entertainment players would view 2021 as a contemptuous year, Humayun Saeed is one of the few to close the process with a golden UAE visa in his name, an award he sees as the pride of the country. Pakistani. Cinema and plans to venture into Hollywood in the near future. Saeed, who was recently in Dubai to receive his award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night held here in October as well as a musical evening in his honor, also expressed his gratitude for obtained the golden visa from the authorities of the United Arab Emirates. via a social media post. Honored to receive the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates. Very grateful for all the love and appreciation the people of the UAE have always shown me and my work. My family and I have always loved Dubai and are making the most of our trips here which I guess will now increase! Thanks to the UAE government and especially the Dubai Film and TV Commission @filmdubai and ARY Digital Network, Saeed posted. Saeed, who has enjoyed a 26-year career, both as an actor and producer, has successful hits to his name that include films such as Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, which went on to become the country’s top rated TV show. For an actor who is often referred to as the Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistani cinema, Humayun Saeed is perhaps one of the most humble people we have ever met, said Anis Sajan, vice president of Danube Group, whose family , whose founding chairman of the Danube Group Rizwan Sajan, were the chief architects of this year’s biggest showbiz extravaganza, the Filmfare Middle East (FFME) Achievers Night 2021. Humayun Saeed with Anis Sajan, Vice-President, Danube Group

Much like the global entertainment industries, Pakistani cinema has also suffered over the past two years due to the pandemic and Saeed is now seeking to breathe new life into the business through several projects he has in the pipeline, including the very late London Nahi Jaungi. The last time we met was on the set of our London movie Nahi Jaunga almost a year ago! Saeed wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of his co-star Mehwish Hayat, while adding: Speaking of London, Nahi Jaunga is hoping to conclude in March 2022 with an outing on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. Humayun Saeed in Dubai at a party hosted by Anis Sajan

Earlier this year, Saeed and actor Adnan Siddiqui also announced their partnership with Tekdin Films and TRT production for a new project. Tekdin Films is the production house behind the hugely popular Turkish television historical drama Dirilis Ertugrul (Ertugruls Resurrection) which has been all the rage in Pakistan ever since PTV started airing a dubbed version. Pakistani and Turkish actors will be part of the project, according to reports. Humayun Saeed with Mehwish Hayat in ‘London Nahi Jaungi’

And it hardly stops there, Sajan told Gulf News. During his visit to Dubai, Humayun also spoke at length about his upcoming trip to Hollywood. He has discussions going on and it wouldn’t be surprising if he co-produced the project as the Turkish drama collaboration. For Saeed and his fans, 2022 will also be very promising.

