Telugu actor Manoj Manchu tested positive for Covid





Telugu actor Manoj Manchu announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor shared a statement on Twitter while saying there was no cause for concern.

“Tested positive for #Covid. I ask everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take the necessary precautions. Don’t worry about me. I totally agree with all of your love and your blessings. thank all the doctors and nurses for the care (sic), ”he wrote on his Twitter account. Manoj Manchu contracted the virus at a time when there appears to be an increase in the number of daily cases recorded in the county. Tested positive for #Covid. I ask everyone who met me in the past week to get tested immediately and take the necessary precautions. Do not worry about me.

I totally agree with all of your love and blessings. thank all the doctors and nurses for the care # COVID-19 Manoj was last seen in Okkadu Migiladu, which was released in 2017. The film failed to make a dent at the box office and also failed to strike a chord with critics. Since then, he has stayed away from cinema. He was recently active during the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections. The bitterly contested content between the camps of his brother Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The campaign, which became personal and bordered on sectarianism, exposed the fault lines and rivalries in the industry. Manoj played an important role as a peacemaker between the conflicting parties during the elections.

