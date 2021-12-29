Entertainment
Parents of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta killed in LAPD shooting demand justice – CBS Los Angeles
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, held a press conference on Tuesday morning calling for full transparency from the LAPD after their daughter was killed by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police at a store from Burlington to North Hollywood.
READ MORE: Golden Knights beat Kings 6-3 for 6th straight road win
Valentina was inside the store with her mother on Thursday when she was hit by a police bullet that went through the wall of a locker room.
According to lawyers, the girl died in her mother’s arms.
His mother, Soledad Peralta, and his father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, held a press conference in front of LAPD headquarters with their lawyers on Tuesday morning to express the agency’s demand for transparency and to discuss the latest developments in this area as they progress. to seek justice for Valentina and her family.
Peralta said she was with her daughter at the time of the shooting, saying that she and Valentina heard a commotion before kissing and praying for peace and safety.
All of a sudden we felt an explosion that pulled us both to the ground. I had no idea she had been hit. Her body went limp. I tried to shake her but her body went limp, Peralta said.
As I was lying screaming for help, the police did not come to help me or my daughter, but I continued to scream, she said. When the police finally arrived, they took me out of the locker room and left my daughter lying there. I wanted them to help her, but they just left her lying alone.
Valentina represented the world to her family, friends and classmates, she said.
Valentina’s father said his daughter dreams of becoming an American citizen. He says he will not rest until justice is served for his daughter.
On Monday evening, a body camera video was released fatal shot.
READ MORE: Stay or go out? What Experts Recommend for New Years Eve
The LAPD released the video four days after the confrontation in which they say they received a 911 call of shots fired inside the store.
Security video began with suspect Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who had an extensive criminal record, shown inside the store tossing a bicycle lock at customers and violently attacking several women on multiple occasions .
At one point, he pushed someone into an elevator and took off his pants. He later dragged a woman to the ground, beating her fiercely with the bicycle lock until she was covered in blood and seriously injured.
At around the same time, LAPD body camera video showed officers arriving at the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd where they found the victim on the ground. Lopez was several feet away from her when an officer shot him three times. He was later pronounced dead.
The LAPD says one of the officers’ bullets ricocheted across the floor and into a wall before hitting and killing Valentina.
LAPD chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with his family but was made aware of the shooting, said in a statement over the statutory weekend: This chaotic incident resulting in the death of a child innocent is tragic and devastating for everyone involved.
I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family, Moore said. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide as much information as possible to the family and the public, the chief added.
On Tuesday morning, a memorial for Valentina continued to grow outside the store.
Valentinas’ parents have hired a lawyer, who says the family wants justice and transparency from the police. Their lawyers sent a letter to the LAPD on Monday, asking the agency to preserve all video footage of the shooting.
The officer who fired the shot that killed the teenager has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said on Friday.
NO MORE NEWS: Pictured: The owner was almost beaten to death during the last dognapping
(Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Sources
2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/12/28/valentina-orellana-peralta-burlington-shooting-video-north-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]