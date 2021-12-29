Parents of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta killed in LAPD shooting demand justice – CBS Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Parents of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, held a press conference on Tuesday morning calling for full transparency from the LAPD after their daughter was killed by a stray bullet fired by Los Angeles police at a store from Burlington to North Hollywood.

Valentina was inside the store with her mother on Thursday when she was hit by a police bullet that went through the wall of a locker room.

According to lawyers, the girl died in her mother’s arms.

His mother, Soledad Peralta, and his father, Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, held a press conference in front of LAPD headquarters with their lawyers on Tuesday morning to express the agency’s demand for transparency and to discuss the latest developments in this area as they progress. to seek justice for Valentina and her family.

Peralta said she was with her daughter at the time of the shooting, saying that she and Valentina heard a commotion before kissing and praying for peace and safety.

All of a sudden we felt an explosion that pulled us both to the ground. I had no idea she had been hit. Her body went limp. I tried to shake her but her body went limp, Peralta said.

As I was lying screaming for help, the police did not come to help me or my daughter, but I continued to scream, she said. When the police finally arrived, they took me out of the locker room and left my daughter lying there. I wanted them to help her, but they just left her lying alone.

Valentina represented the world to her family, friends and classmates, she said.

Valentina’s father said his daughter dreams of becoming an American citizen. He says he will not rest until justice is served for his daughter.

On Monday evening, a body camera video was released fatal shot.

The LAPD released the video four days after the confrontation in which they say they received a 911 call of shots fired inside the store.

Security video began with suspect Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, who had an extensive criminal record, shown inside the store tossing a bicycle lock at customers and violently attacking several women on multiple occasions .

At one point, he pushed someone into an elevator and took off his pants. He later dragged a woman to the ground, beating her fiercely with the bicycle lock until she was covered in blood and seriously injured.

At around the same time, LAPD body camera video showed officers arriving at the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd where they found the victim on the ground. Lopez was several feet away from her when an officer shot him three times. He was later pronounced dead.

The LAPD says one of the officers’ bullets ricocheted across the floor and into a wall before hitting and killing Valentina.

LAPD chief Michel Moore, who was out of town with his family but was made aware of the shooting, said in a statement over the statutory weekend: This chaotic incident resulting in the death of a child innocent is tragic and devastating for everyone involved.

I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family, Moore said. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide as much information as possible to the family and the public, the chief added.

On Tuesday morning, a memorial for Valentina continued to grow outside the store.

Valentinas’ parents have hired a lawyer, who says the family wants justice and transparency from the police. Their lawyers sent a letter to the LAPD on Monday, asking the agency to preserve all video footage of the shooting.

The officer who fired the shot that killed the teenager has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said on Friday.

