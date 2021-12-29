Erie County Records Record Daily COVID-19 Cases





BUFFALO, NY Erie County on Monday recorded a new record number of daily COVID-19 cases, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. What would you like to know Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said hospitalizations for COVID were down but positive cases were up

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr Gale Burstein said people should switch to KN95 masks to protect against the omicron variant

Schools can offer the test to stay countywide

No more mask breaks for teachers and students According to the Erie County Department of Health, 1,368 new cases of COVID were reported and 17.1% of test reports were positive. There have been 6,051 confirmed cases in total over the past seven days and 634 new cases per 100,000 over the same period. Poloncarz says the number of hospitalizations from December 13 to 26 has dropped significantly, with total hospital capacity in Erie County now at 79.4%. He attributed the decline to recent mask mandates. As doctors learned more about the omicron variant, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr Gale Burstein urged people to ditch their usual masks and switch to a KN95 because it fits more. tightly around the face. As students return to school after the holidays, Dr Burstein has announced a county-wide Test to Stay program that will launch in mid-January. The school / district must have a limited service license and a medical director. Schools have been notified of the program and will coordinate virtually next week. County leaders also said schools would be required to screen students and apply universal masking without the possibility of mask breaks. Anyone with a COVID symptom will be sent home. ECDOH also announced that it will distribute 400,000 KN95 masks at Erie County COVID testing sites, immunization clinics, social and elderly services, as well as the county public library. by Buffalo & Erie. If you have not been fully vaccinated and it has been more than six months since your last mRNA vaccine or two months after your Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if you have not received a booster, it is very important to wear a mask. because it is an unvaccinated pandemic. “said Dr Burstein. The statewide mandate for indoor masks remains in effect.

