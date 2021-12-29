Entertainment
Maldives: new Mumbai for Bollywood stars
When you think of an exotic beach vacation, the first place that comes to your mind is the Maldives! The pristine beaches, blue water and white sand will make you fall in love with this South Asian island country. During a trip to the Maldives, you will experience romance, adventure; thrills, serenity and pleasure all at once. If you are a beach lover, surely you have the Maldives on your bucket list.
The beaches are full of exciting water activities like banana rides, jet skiing, lagoon skimming, canoe rides, surfing, scuba diving, fishing, and more.
The Maldives are a dream destination loaded with romance in the air. Walking hand in hand on white sandy beaches, enjoying the warm weather while sipping coconut water, strolling the promenade at dusk, chasing each other on a bicycle, watching movies under the stars are just a few. some of the activities you can cherish in this secluded island location away from all the chaos.
However, the Maldives is emerging as a famous vacation destination for Indian celebrities who have wanted to enjoy their vacations for quite a long time. From Bollywood celebrities to cricket stars, they have chosen the Maldives for a healthy vacation experience.
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu to Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, the list is endless, all of them recently visited Indian Ocean Paradise .
Some of the beautiful resorts in the Maldives where B-town celebrities like to vacation are:
1. Soneva Fushi
The beautiful villas facing sunrise and sunset guarantee you a room with a view and which offers a breathtaking view of the sea. The spacious luxury villas here are hidden among dense foliage on a private island and are located in the atoll de Baa, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Here, all of the rooms and villas are extraordinarily spacious and offer direct private access to the beach. No wonder B town celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena and Saif, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, among others, have been found vacationing here.
- Large Kodhipparu Park
Grand Park Kodhipaparu has all the elements to provide an experience as luxurious as it becomes one with its incredible natural surroundings. With 120 idyllic beachfront and overwater villas, 65 of which have their own private pools, and a large infinity pool that offers mesmerizing views of the Indian Ocean, an award-winning spa, among others. In short, it is equipped with everything one will need for an idyllic getaway.
Sonakshi Sinha was spotted enjoying a brief luxury vacation at this resort renowned for its luxurious beachfront pool villas and overwater villas.
- West Maldives
W Maldives is a private island resort hotel with infinity pools, nestled on Feydhoo Island. You can choose to get away from it all at W Maldives, which is a luxury private 5-star island resort. Surrounded by the wonderland of white sandy beaches, breathtaking reefs and picturesque lagoons, you will never be bored here. And when you reach this heart shaped place, you are sure to have a cutting edge lifestyle experience.
- LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas
LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas is the perfect place to vacation on Dhidhoofinolhu Island, which offers the perfect setting for a family vacation. The scenic natural beauty of this place can be seen at Himandhoo Thila and Bunbaru Public Beach. Once here, take the time to explore the area and indulge in some water adventures for the fun of it.
Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted here enjoying a relaxing vacation with her family.
- One and only one Reethi Rah
One & Only Reethi Rah is located on one of the largest islands in the Mal Nord Atoll. It is surrounded by the Indian Ocean and nestled amidst an expanse of coral atolls, lagoons and white sand.
You’ll also discover Taylor Taylor, a celebrity hair salon where you can sip a cocktail while getting your hair done. It is also home to the first National Geographic dive center. One & Only Reethi Rah promotes remarkable soul journeys with an undisclosed blend of elegance, choice and individualized discovery.
