Maldives: new Mumbai for Bollywood stars

When you think of an exotic beach vacation, the first place that comes to your mind is the Maldives! The pristine beaches, blue water and white sand will make you fall in love with this South Asian island country. During a trip to the Maldives, you will experience romance, adventure; thrills, serenity and pleasure all at once. If you are a beach lover, surely you have the Maldives on your bucket list.

The beaches are full of exciting water activities like banana rides, jet skiing, lagoon skimming, canoe rides, surfing, scuba diving, fishing, and more.

The Maldives are a dream destination loaded with romance in the air. Walking hand in hand on white sandy beaches, enjoying the warm weather while sipping coconut water, strolling the promenade at dusk, chasing each other on a bicycle, watching movies under the stars are just a few. some of the activities you can cherish in this secluded island location away from all the chaos.

However, the Maldives is emerging as a famous vacation destination for Indian celebrities who have wanted to enjoy their vacations for quite a long time. From Bollywood celebrities to cricket stars, they have chosen the Maldives for a healthy vacation experience.

Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu to Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, the list is endless, all of them recently visited Indian Ocean Paradise .

Some of the beautiful resorts in the Maldives where B-town celebrities like to vacation are:

1. Soneva Fushi

The beautiful villas facing sunrise and sunset guarantee you a room with a view and which offers a breathtaking view of the sea. The spacious luxury villas here are hidden among dense foliage on a private island and are located in the atoll de Baa, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Here, all of the rooms and villas are extraordinarily spacious and offer direct private access to the beach. No wonder B town celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena and Saif, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, among others, have been found vacationing here.