Hollywood to receive several inches of rain as powerful storm hits





LOS ANGELES, CA The most powerful storm in a back-to-back stormy week can bring a few feet of snow to the local mountains and several inches of rain to the Los Angeles area on Wednesday. Most snow and rain will fall on the San Gabriel Mountains with low snow levels, according to the National Weather Service

With the storm set to land early Wednesday, Angelenos can expect a wet morning ride. The storm is expected to last until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Another thunderstorm system will pass through southwestern AC tonight through Thursday, with showers persisting through Friday morning. Heavy rain and possible mountain snow! #SoCal #CAwx #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/PEChVyQLgt

NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 28, 2021 A winter storm warning will take effect at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in place until 4 a.m. on Friday in the mountains of Los Angeles County, excluding the Santa Monica Range. According to the National Weather Service, “heavy snow” is possible, with 1 to 3 feet accumulating above 5,000 feet and “light snow” falling down to 4,000 feet. The snow will be accompanied by winds of 35 to 40 mph, with high altitude gusts of up to 60 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult, if not impossible,” according to the NWS. The weather service said some mountain roads that could be affected by snowfall include Angeles Crest Highway, Mount Baldy Road and Highway 39. Caltrans later said workers were clearing the Angeles Crest Freeway in the Angeles National Forest north of La Canada Flintridge and chains were needed.

“Storm Wednesday (12/29 /) is expected to bring heavy snow / possible closure. Check quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest conditions. Watch out for workers!” the agency tweeted. “Excessive runoff can flood rivers, streams, streams and other low elevation and flood prone locations,” according to the NWS. “Flooding can occur in urban areas and poor drainage areas. Flash floods and debris flows are possible, especially near scars from recent burns.”

Rainfall amounts in the Los Angeles area were still somewhat uncertain, with forecasters saying the storm should “stop somewhere in the area, possibly above or just east of Los Angeles County.” “Storm rain totals of 2 to 6 inches are expected where this stall occurs, highest in the foothills, with snow totals 1 to 3 feet above altitudes of 5,000 feet.” , according to the NWS. “Recent burn areas would likely see limited, shallow debris flows, while rivers are likely to have non-floodable but high flows. Elsewhere, more modest totals of 0.5 to 2 inches of rain and 6 to 12 inches of snow are expected. While thunderstorms are not favorable, they also cannot be ruled out. “

Temperatures will also remain “significantly below average” across the region, according to the NWS. Anaheim recorded its lowest daytime temperature for that date at 56 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 59 set in 2007. Rainy weather is expected to continue through Thursday, with dry but cool conditions forecast from Friday and through the holiday weekend. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

