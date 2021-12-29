Entertainment
Voice actors demand better terms as first studio pledges new standards for UK gaming
In 2018, freelance voice actress Karina walked into a recording booth in London to perform lines from a hit video game. Under the supervision of several male developers, he was asked to record a sex scene on location.
“I felt so vulnerable. He was a huge game developer. I didn’t have a line manager to talk to, it’s hard to talk to, ”she said.
Karina – not her real name – said that if she had known the scene in advance, she would have requested a closed set, where she could perform comfortably.
Her background is one of many that have led the Performing Arts Union Equity to draft new rules, after years of negotiations with game studios, which set a professional standard for voice actors who stand out. occur in games.
The proposal, the first of its kind in the UK, includes commitments to inform actors in advance of the nature of the game they are in, any sensitive content and the type of character they are playing.
When a game is produced, developers hire studios to recruit voice actors who run the script and often play multiple characters in a game. This can involve over 100 hours of dialogue.
The voice actors involved in drafting the proposal said they were uncomfortable being asked to play characters of a different race than their own, with stereotypical accents and religious slurs.
The cast also said they were asked to carry heavy weights to create the sound of being tense while screaming for hours without interruption, or screaming while gargling water to represent electrocution.
“If you lose your voice, you can’t continue acting,” said Trevor White, an actor who helped negotiate the deal. “You can do permanent damage.”
Any potential damage to actors’ voices must be identified by studios and actors should be given a break of at least five minutes per hour, the agreement says. Studios should also try to limit vocal stress to “a maximum of two hours per day.”
Hourly rates for actors are also set, depending on the size of the studio. For a standard game with a minimum budget of £ 5million, performers should be paid at least £ 600 for their first hour and £ 300 per hour thereafter.
The document also includes rates for overtime, late payment fees and an effort to include actors in credits.
The deal brings the UK into line with arrangements for voice actors in the US, who went on strike over terms and wages until a similar deal was reached in 2017.
MKO, which has worked on Horizon Zero Dawn and Game of Thrones, is the first studio to join the deal, which runs until 2023, when prices will be revised based on inflation.
Equity said other studios are interested in signing up next year. Side UK and Liquid Violet, the main London studios that worked on Assassin’s Creed and World of Warcraft, welcomed the deal but said more consultation was needed on fees and factors such as payment for tapes- ads and promotional content.
Laurence Bouvard, chair of Equity’s screens and new media committee and an actor who has worked on titles such as The Witcher, said salaries have fluctuated “extremely” in the past as the industry has grown rapidly without no guidelines in place.
“The industry is constantly changing and businesses are constantly springing up. Studios want to know the rules because they have to budget for that, ”she said.
UK consumer spending on games hit a record £ 7bn in 2020, up almost 30% from the previous year and up over £ 1bn since 2018, according to analysis by Ukie, the UK games industry body.
As new game publishers have flooded the space in recent years, the industry has become more competitive, with some studios slashing actor rates and trying to attract top publishers by offering the lowest package for voice services, said Mark Estdale, voice director and general manager of MKO.
“Actors have become pawns in the auction game,” he added. “You have found that this price competition is becoming part of the culture. “
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bebe9513-5b0f-4b2d-8b4e-9875bb9612dd
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]