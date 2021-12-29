Michael Jackson fans will want to hear soap actor Bryton James sleeping in Michael Jackson’s bedroom





Homepage Celebrity Michael Jackson fans will want to hear Soap actor Bryton James on … “The Young and the Restless” actor Bryton James was one of Michael Jackson’s friends, kids who went into Jackson’s orbit, stayed in Neverland, and traveled with the King of Pop. In a new video interview with “General Hospital” actor Maurice Benard, James talks about those days, that nothing untoward happened, that he and his father were invited to sleep in the two-story bedroom of Michael in Neverland. The Jackson part begins around 10:30 am in this video. Among other things, James says he knew two of the men who later accused Jackson of wrongdoing, and shakes his head to indicate that they made up their stories. If only James had talked about all of this while Jackson was alive. It looks like he’s in touch with Macaulay Culkin as well, and they’re on the same page. It is a precious testimony, although much too late. Jackson fans will really want to listen to James on this topic, I think. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His film reviews are published by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the film and television branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years, including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid-90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so mad) where he covered Michael Jackson. . He is also screenwriter and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author

