Miami City Celebrates New Years Eve at Bayfront Park Party 2022





After two years without the New Years Eve event in the city of Miami due to Covid-19, the Bayfront Park Party 2022 New Years Eve, the most anticipated farewell celebration event, returns to the city of Miami in a majestic setting on Friday, December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, in several cities nationwide, events have been suspended or attendee capacity reduced due to increased cases of Covid -19. In Miami, a high level of immunization was reflected last week in the community at large, supporting the celebration of this event. Bayfront Park is located at 301 Biscayne Blvd. Miami FL 33132. “The Big Farewell Party of the Year at Bayfront Park aims to become the best and most relevant entertainment option and will be the largest in the United States after the Times Square event in New York City, with renowned local and international artists. We will present a fireworks display at midnight and the usual confetti. Bayfront Park will undoubtedly become the safest place in the entire state of Florida to wait for the New Year. Dozens of stations will be available for disinfection and hand washing and we will distribute masks to those who request them and while they last, ”said Commissioner Joe Carrollo, chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, who is in charge of the event. For those unable to attend Bayfront Park, they will be able to enjoy it from their home, for the first time, during a live stream via the City of Miami and Bayfront Park Trust platforms and on America Teve, Channel41 ..

