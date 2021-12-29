Bollywood 2021: D to Q SUMMARY

Even with an ongoing pandemic, with theaters in many states operating at 50% occupancy, relatively quieter social life, and fewer movies, Bollywood has still managed to pack plenty of drama and trauma, fun and festivity, love. and war in the year.

Here is the second part of the A to Z guide of a year that will soon become the story told by Rediff.com Main contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya.

J for JAMES BOND

IMAGE: Daniel Craig as James Bond.

After five films in the series, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter and No time to die, Daniel Craig, 51, said goodbye to 007 and left many tears in his eyes.

In 2005, few people had been impressed by this too blond, too short, too bland actor who had inexplicably inherited a heritage.

Fifteen years later he is in Sean Connery’s League and not just Her Majesty’s Secret Service, but he will be missed by the world.

Meanwhile, the search for his replacement has begun.

Along with Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Tom Holland, interesting names like Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page and Lashana Lynch appear with producer Barbara Broccoli reiterating that the next Bond doesn’t have to be a white man.

K for KOREA

IMAGE: Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Ho Yeon Jung in Squid game.

Karan Johar may have tried to spark a social media revival for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham two decades after its release, but unfortunately for him it turned out to be more gham after party guests Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested positive for COVID. Poo even ended up missing her son Taimur’s fifth birthday celebrations.

So it’s always the K-Dramas that bring the khushi.

Squid game became Netflix’s most watched series and topped the viewing list in over 94 countries.

Vincenzo brought the Mafia into the living rooms and lovingly bridged the North-South divide, becoming the ninth highest-rated show in the country’s cable TV history.

Kim-Seon-ho and Hometown Cha Cha Cha won hearts too as did Hospital Reading List which in its second season is Korea’s number one show.

From revenge and toxic relationships to 999-year-old patches and “trauma cleaners,” K-dramas continues to intrigue with their new hooks.

Meanwhile, BTS became the first Asian group and the first non-English speaking group to be named Global Recording Artist of the Year 2020 by IFPI. The boy group’s second English single, Butter, debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and My world, their collaboration with Coldplay debuted atop the Billboard charts and made history.

L for LOVE

Photography: Courtesy of Alia Bhatt / Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan are no longer hide of the world. Now they are posting photos and videos on Instagram together. The lovebirds would wait until the end of the pandemic to jump on the wedding.

Everyone expected Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to set at least one date for their chaadi in 2021, but when asked the question, RK simply turned to his good friend Ayan Mukherji for an answer. After five years, Ayan had finally set a date for his Brahmastra. He couldn’t be drawn into another conversation about wedding dates.

At first glance, Ranbir’s cousin, Adar Jain and Tara Sutaria, will beat him up to the altar. The buzz is that the couple will be getting married early next year.

Sushmita Sen and Roman Shawl may have fallen in love after two years together, but Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have surprised the world by announcing that they have fallen in love.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani let everyone guess the status of their relationship.

Meanwhile, as COVID plays a spoiled sport for the second year in a row, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have had to postpone their big wedding until next year.

Sussanne Khan pulled a bunny out of the bag as she wished birthday boy Arslan Goni “the happiest happy birthday” with glowing hearts. He responded with a “I love you” and made Hrithik Roshan fans dizzy.

M for MANOJ

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in family man 2.

How do you eclipse SatyaIs it Bhiku Mhatre, who has been your alter ego for nearly a quarter of a century? By becoming The family man and make Srikant Tiwari a household name.

The 2021 superstar was not a Khan, Kapoor or Kumars but a Bajpayee.

outraged The family man, the actor also gave us Silence … Can you hear it ?, Dial 100 and his Musafir Ali in the Ray anthology.

He taught Kane Williamson to say ‘Don’t be a minimum guy’ and narrated the Discovery + documentary, Secrets of Sinauli, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

And then, he won his third national award for a nuanced performance in Bhonsle.

N for NEWCOMERS

IMAGE: Ahan Shetty in Tadap.

Ahan shetty Tadap to be continued in the shoes of Father Suneil has finally been achieved this year. He also exposed his sister Athiya’s relationship to cricketer KL Rahul, with the duo showing up for the first together.

Hungama 2 didn’t make much laughter, but Pranitha Subhash, who transitioned from the south, got everyone’s attention.

Rani Mukerji’s silver run may have stolen Sharvari Wagh’s thunder, but the weather is still fine for the Bunty Aur Babli 2 debutante dating Sunny Kaushal.

Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing exploded Team with Anita Raaj’s niece, Malvika.

Television Television Queen Krystle D’Souza has become a Bollywood woman chehra with a quickly forgotten Chehre.

O for OTT

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Gehraye. Photography: Courtesy of Deepika Padukone / Instagram

With cinemas being forced to shut down following the pandemic and still not filling out due to COVID restrictions, there has been an OTT boom across the world. In India alone, there are currently over 40 OTT platform providers.

Besides streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Hostar + Disney, Zee5, others like MX Player, ALTBalaji, BigFlix and Voot are also on the ground, as well as new players like Hungama Play and Hoichoi.

Today, by bringing original content and films to our living rooms, they have become a viable alternative for filmmakers struggling to survive a pandemic.

If Shoojit Sircar and Anand L Rai opted for direct digital output for Sardar oudham and Atrangi Re this year, so Karan Johar is taking the same path for his steamy relationship drama, Gehraye, in 2022, perhaps to avoid the censors.

With stars like Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor jumping into the fray, OTT platforms are expected to increase revenue 4.8 times to Rs 4,000 crore (Rs 4 billion) and more.

P for PORNO, PANAMA & PRIYANKA

Photography: Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

In July 2021, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was stopped. Police alleged he was involved in creating and posting pornographic content on apps. He was then released on early bail and said it was a “witch hunt”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was gate by the Directorate of Enforcement as part of its investigation into the 2016 Panama Papers exposure.

Priyanka Chopra ditched Jonas from her Instagram account and found herself in the middle of a social media storm speculate on a split. The actress responded by publicly “roasting” Nick and his brothers and leaving Matrix resurrections speak for her.

Q for QUEEN

Photograph: Kamal Kishore / PTI Photo

Twitter may have suspended her account for good, but the controversial queen will not be silenced.

Whether it was Taapsee Pannu and the post-election violence in West Bengal to enforce the laws and our struggle for independence, Kangana Ranaut had an opinion on anything and everything and reveled in the fury created by his statements.

Even Rihanna was not spared when she tweeted about the farmers’ protest in India.

When Diljeet Dosanjh showed his support for the international singer with a song, Ri Ri Rihanna, Kangana assumed that they must have been planning and preparing for this collaboration for at least a month.

Diljit joked that he can compose a song in half an hour, but doesn’t feel like making one for her.

And while many insisted that her Padma Shri be taken off, the actress approached coldly to add a fourth national prize for her kitten.