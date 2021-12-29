Entertainment
Video of Australian actor Stephen Walker casually catching hunter spider with his bare hands
Australian father hailed as hero for catching hunter spider with his BARE HANDS: “It’s a daredevil gesture”
- Australian father Stephen Walker shocked viewers with bizarre video on Saturday
- The video showed the father catching a hunter spider with his bare hands
- The spider attempted a daring escape before being captured by Stephen
- Viewers were amazed at the actor’s calm demeanor and said they would have run away.
An Australian father has been praised for his heroic actions after catching a hunter spider with his bare hands.
A video of Stephen Walker catching the creature in a house was shared on TikTok on Saturday.
In the footage, the spider can be seen crawling along the wall before Stephen casually approaches to “catch the little spider” by putting his hands around the hunter.
Scroll down for video
Shocking moment Australian father caught hunter spider with his bare hands caught on camera
Australian actor Stephen Walker was filmed catching a hunter spider with his bare hands in a video released on Saturday
The spider then slipped out of Stephen’s hands and ran into his arms but Stephen remained unfazed.
The spider then slipped out of Stephen’s hands and ran down his arm.
However, he was the picture of calm as he recaptured the spider in his hand, this time with a tighter grip.
Viewers were shocked at Stephen’s composure and said they would panicked if they found the creature.
“He just said ‘catch that little spider’ if I saw that I was running in Africa (sic),” wrote one commentator.
However, the actor was the image of calm when he picked up the spider in his hand, this time with a tighter grip.
Viewers were shocked at Stephen’s composure and said they would panicked if they found the creature
“I’m in Australia and I always piss off my pants when I see a spider 5 times smaller than this,” another person said.
“Where’s the vacuum cleaner mom?” Another joked.
“It’s a devil’s challenge,” said another.
The actor was quick to fight for his composure and uploaded a video showing other much larger hunter spiders he’s caught.
What is a hunter spider?
Huntsman spiders are large, long-legged spiders. They are mostly gray to brown, sometimes with banded legs.
The ringed hunter is one of the largest in Australia.
They are found in the warmer parts of eastern Australia and stretch from New South Wales to Queensland.
They are commonly found under the bark of trees, in crevices in rock faces and logs, under rocks and bark patches on the ground and on foliage.
Hunting spiders of many species sometimes enter homes. They are also known to get into cars and hide behind sun visors or run on the dashboard.
These spiders are extremely fast and have the ability to run sideways and squeeze through very narrow crevices.
Direct handling is not recommended. Although these spiders are not dangerously poisonous and are quite timid, adults have large fangs and can give a painful bite.
If you need to transfer them, they can be easily guided into a jar or plastic container.
Source: Australian Museum
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10351429/Video-Australian-actor-Stephen-Walker-casually-catching-huntsman-spider-bare-hands.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]