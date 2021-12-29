Video of Australian actor Stephen Walker casually catching hunter spider with his bare hands

An Australian father has been praised for his heroic actions after catching a hunter spider with his bare hands.

A video of Stephen Walker catching the creature in a house was shared on TikTok on Saturday.

In the footage, the spider can be seen crawling along the wall before Stephen casually approaches to “catch the little spider” by putting his hands around the hunter.

Scroll down for video

Shocking moment Australian father caught hunter spider with his bare hands caught on camera

Australian actor Stephen Walker was filmed catching a hunter spider with his bare hands in a video released on Saturday

The spider then slipped out of Stephen’s hands and ran into his arms but Stephen remained unfazed.

The spider then slipped out of Stephen’s hands and ran down his arm.

However, he was the picture of calm as he recaptured the spider in his hand, this time with a tighter grip.

Viewers were shocked at Stephen’s composure and said they would panicked if they found the creature.

“He just said ‘catch that little spider’ if I saw that I was running in Africa (sic),” wrote one commentator.

However, the actor was the image of calm when he picked up the spider in his hand, this time with a tighter grip.

Viewers were shocked at Stephen’s composure and said they would panicked if they found the creature

“I’m in Australia and I always piss off my pants when I see a spider 5 times smaller than this,” another person said.

“Where’s the vacuum cleaner mom?” Another joked.

“It’s a devil’s challenge,” said another.

The actor was quick to fight for his composure and uploaded a video showing other much larger hunter spiders he’s caught.