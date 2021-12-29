Entertainment
BREAKDOWN! Dhanush CONFIRMS next Bollywood movies after Atrangi Re [EXCLUSIVE]
Dhanush receives praise from left, right and center for his performance in Atrangi Re, which recently released on Disney + Hotstar, with many hailing him as the best thing about the film. The romantic film, directed by director Raanjhanaa Aanand L. Rai, and starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, marks the Tamil movie star’s third Bollywood film (he also did Shamitabh with Amitabh Bachchan). However, with Atrange Re now having seen the light of day, many Bollywood moviegoers are wondering when we’ll see Dhanush next time in a Hindi film, as he rarely comes to our shores from his familiar land of Tamil cinema.
Well fear not, as the two national award winner himself has now spoken about his future Bollywood projects in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. When asked if he had been offered more Hindi movies after Atrangi Re, and more importantly, if he was considering accepting them, Dhanush, without any hesitation, said yes, and you will see more (in Hindi movies).
When asked who was on his wishlist in Bollywood and who he would like to see an upcoming Hindi movie with, Dhanush replied, Ranbir Kapoor, without hesitating for a moment. After being polled further on why he wants to share screen space with Ranbir, The Gray Man star added, I think he’s a really good performer and would love to be in the same frame. as Ranbir Kapoor and see what explodes.
Opening up on the development of his highly anticipated Tamil film Vada Chennai 2, Dhanush said: Well, Vetrimaaran needs a break from Vada Chennai (the world the film lives in) and he wants to do something else before return to the world of Vada Chennai. So I produced Vada Chennai (part 1, and I will also come back as a producer for the second part), and as the producer and actor of the film, it is my duty to give the director his space and leave it come back every time he feels ready to buy in the world. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it will happen for sure.
Well, now that Dhanush has confirmed that we’ll be seeing him in more Bollywood movies, let’s keep our fingers crossed that this happens ASAP.
