WCC calls on government to review latest allegations against Dileep in actor assault case

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has called on the government to look into the latest allegations against it by Balachandrakumar, a friend of actor Dileep, in the case related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a actor. In an official statement posted on its Facebook page, the WCC questioned whether police protection will be granted to Mr. Balachandrakumar, who has raised serious allegations against Mr. Dileep, including the bribery and intimidation of crucial witnesses. The collective also questioned the state’s mainstream media for not paying enough attention to the developments and for not seeking the truth on the matter. “Time and time again in this excruciating fight for justice, many questions like this must be asked and answered in order to learn the truth,” the WCC said in the statement, which ends with #Avalkoppam (#withher), a hashtag which was widely used in support of the actor victim of the assault in February 2017. Mr. Balachandrakumar, who raised the allegations in a television interview three days ago, said he saw Sunilkumar aka “Pulsar” Suni, the first accused in the kidnapping and assault case, in Mr. Dileep’s home when he left. there for the discussion of a film, which he was to produce with Mr. Dileep. Mr. Dileep, eighth accused in the case, allegedly hired Suni to kidnap and assault the actor and film the entire act. Mr. Balachandrakumar alleged that Mr. Dileep told him not to reveal the fact that he had been seen with Mr. Suni. He also accused Mr. Dileep of possessing the video clip of the sexual assault, which ‘Pulsar’ Suni allegedly filmed, and showing it in the presence of others at his home. Another allegation was that Mr. Dileep tried to influence Sagar Vincent, a crucial witness for the prosecution. Mr. Sagar had become hostile, after first confessing to seeing “Pulsar” Suni visiting the store of Mr. Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan, in Kochi. Mr Balachandrakumar has also aired a few voice clips on TV stations, in which a man he claims to be Mr Dileep can be heard commenting on the case.

