New neighborhood hero Ahan Shetty is unlikely to stray from producer Sajid Nadiadwala who designed and executed Shetty’s young first vehicle. Informed sources reveal that Ahan Shetty’s second film will also be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sajid wants to build Ahanscareer as an action-romance hero. He did the same with Tiger Shroff whom he presented inHeropantithen promoted to star through the Baaghi franchise, Sajid also has a specific plan for Ahan, the source reveals.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala had no contract binding Tiger Shroff to making films. Nadiadwala also did not bind Ahan to any contract.

