The Harry Potter actor who looks completely unrecognizable 20 years after the movie





A fan favorite both in the books and on screen, one thing all Harry Potter fans can agree on is that Quidditch commentator and best friend of the Weasley twins Lee Jordan is a very underwhelming character. -valued. While he hasn’t spent as much screen time as his book character warrants, “Gryffindor wins!” by Lee Jordan. The announcement of Harry Potter’s first Quidditch match in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is enough to make even the most cynical of hearts feel a little nostalgic. So it’s only fitting that the actor who played him – London-born Luke Youngblood – is himself something of an ’00s icon, also appearing as Ben, close friend of Tracy Beaker, in CBBC’s The Story of Tracy Beaker. READ MORE: The 5 Harry Potter Actors Who All Played The Same Very Famous Briton But what did Luke Youngblood do in the decade since the release of the last Potter film? Frankly, a good sum. He made an appearance on an episode of the American television series Glee and played the recurring character Magnitude in another American television series, Community. He’s also an avid Instagram user, recently reflecting to fans what 20 years since the release of the first Potter film mean to him.



Do you want to stay on top of the latest news, views, features and opinions from all over the city? MyLondon’s brilliant newsletter, The 12, is packed with all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. You will receive 12 stories straight to your inbox at around 12 noon. It’s the perfect read for lunch. And what’s more, it’s FREE! The MyLondon team are telling stories of London to Londoners. Our journalists cover all the news you need – from city hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment. Don’t waste time and sign up for The 12 newsletter here. “20 years since that big mouth, big teeth and wig made their big screen debut, happy birthday to the job that has literally brought so much magic into my life. #Harrypotter #leejordan #gryffindorwins #always”, a- he posted, alongside a photo of his youngster himself decked out in Gryffindor gear for the aforementioned Quidditch game. The post was well received by fans and fellow cast members, with Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel and actress-turned-singer Hayley Kiyoko expressing their love. Luke Youngblood, who now resides in LA, lives a life very, very far – both metaphorically and literally – from the halls of Hogwarts, based in Scotland. He also looks particularly different. In LA, surely there is no Voldemort who comes every half hour to try and kill people, no mean teachers, no freezing Scottish cold. Harry Potter may have claimed Hogwarts was his home – but maybe he just needed to grab a leaf from his classmate Lee Jordan’s book and move to the West Coast from the start. Want more MyLondon? Sign up for our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from all over London here. Do you have a story you think we should cover? If so, please send an email to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/whats-on/film-news/harry-potter-actor-who-looks-22571245 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos