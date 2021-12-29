WCC calls for investigation into latest allegations against Dileep

Why is the majority of mainstream media not paying enough attention to these developments and seeking out the truth about them? Time and time again, in this excruciating struggle for justice, many of these questions must be asked and answered in order to learn the truth. #Avalkoppam, concludes the WCC statement.

Balachandrakumar, who claims to be a friend of actor Dileep, claimed to have seen the main defendant in the case, Pulsar Suni at the Dileeps house. In an interview with Report live, Balachandrakumar alleged that Dileep had a video of the sexual assault even before it was produced in court.

The minute of the news reported that Balachandrakumar and Dileep’s brother had gone out to get food and that Dileep had asked his brother Anoop to drop a man off on the way.

Balachandrakumar claims that the man introduced himself as Pulsar Suni. He alleged that Anoop and Suni had a conversation about a large sum of money. He also alleged that Dileep repeatedly asked him not to mention the incident.

In February 2017, Pulsar Suni and others were arrested in the case involving the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress that month in a moving vehicle. In July, actor Dileep was arrested by Aluva Police in the case and the indictment claimed the actor paid Suni to commit the crime and to record footage of it.

Lawyer EC Pouluse had submitted a phone and a memory card to the Angamaly district court in February. He had received the devices from Suni and they would have contained the visuals of the assault. The visuals were shown to Dileep and his lawyers in December 2017.