NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden dies at 85

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach-turned-broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with straightforward explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL reported. He was 85 years old.

The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.

Madden rose to fame over a decade as coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, reaching seven games for the AFC title and winning the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. He compiled a record 103- 32-7 in the regular season and his 0.759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with over 100 games.

“Few individuals have contributed as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” the Raiders said in a report. communicated a few hours earlier. team owner Mark Davis lit Al Davis’ torch in honor of Madden, the first person to light the torch on October 16, 2011.

“Tonight I light the torch in honor and tribute to John Madden and Al Davis, who said the fire that burns the most in the Raiders Organization is the will to win,” said Mark Davis .

It was Madden’s job after he retired from coaching at 42 that made him a real name. He educated a nation of football with his use of the telestrator on the broadcasts; entertained millions of people with his interjections of “Boom! And “Doink! »Throughout the games; was a ubiquitous pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores, and beer; and became the face of Madden NFL Football, one of the most successful sports video games of all time.

“Today we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with football for over 50 years,” EA Sports, the brand behind the Madden franchise, said in a press release. “His knowledge of the game was surpassed only by his love for it and his appreciation for all who have stepped on the grill. A humble champion, a willing teacher and a coach forever. Our hearts and condolences go out to John’s family and friends, and millions of fans. He will be sorely missed, he will always be remembered and will never be forgotten. “

Madden has been the leading sports analyst on television for most of its three decades of calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Analyst / Personality and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979 to 2009.

“People always ask, ‘Are you a coach, broadcaster, or video game player? “he said when he was elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2006.” I am a coach, I have always been a coach. “‘

It was a sentiment echoed by Hall of Fame President Jim Porter in his statement Tuesday night.

“He was first and foremost a coach,” Porter said. “He was a coach in the field, a coach in the broadcast booth and a coach in life.

“The Hall of Fame will forever carry Coach Madden’s legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half mast in his memory.”

Madden began his career as a broadcaster at CBS after quitting training largely because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall have become the network’s premier duo. Madden went on to help give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and he went on to call prime-time matches on ABC and NBC before retiring after the The Pittsburgh Steelers’ thrilling 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2009 Super Bowl.

“John Madden was an iconic figure, growing from a successful coach to one of the most impactful and distinctive broadcasters in history, across all genres. His love of football was matched only by admiration. fans for him. He will forever be synonymous with gaming, “said James Pitaro, president of ESPN and sports content for The Walt Disney Company. Madden worked for ABC Sports from 2002 to 2005 as an analyst for Monday Night Football.

Rugged and a bit sloppy, Madden has carved a place for himself in the heart of America with a friendly, unassuming style that was refreshing in a world of sports with skyrocketing salaries and prima donna stars. He went from match to match in his own bus because he was claustrophobic and had stopped flying. For a while, Madden gave a “turducken” – a chicken stuffed in a duck stuffed in a turkey – to the outstanding Thanksgiving game player he named.

“No one loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and to so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will be forever indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL. what he is today. ”

As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, “I don’t know of anyone who has had a more significant impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I don’t know of anyone who loved the game so much.”

When Madden finally pulled out of the broadcast booth, leaving NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”, his colleagues unanimously praised his passion for the sport, his preparation and his ability to explain an often complicated game in mundane terms. -Earth.

Al Michaels, Madden’s seven-year broadcast partner on ABC and NBC, said working with him “was like playing the lottery.”

“He was more than just football – a keen observer of everything around him and a man who could conduct intelligent conversation on hundreds and hundreds of topics,” Michaels said. “The term ‘Renaissance man’ is used a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as it gets.”

For anyone who’s heard Madden exclaim “Boom! As he broke down a room, his love of the game was evident.

“For me, television is really an extension of coaching,” wrote Madden, who has also become a best-selling author, in “Hey, Wait a Minute! (I wrote a book!). ”

“My knowledge of football comes from training,” he said. “And on TV all I’m trying to do is get some of that knowledge out to the viewers.”

Along with having the highest winning percentage as a head coach in NFL history, John Madden has won 16 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Analyst / Personality and covered 11 Super Bowls for four networks. from 1979 to 2009. Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images

Madden grew up in Daly City, California. He played both on the offensive and defensive line for Cal Poly in 1957 and 1958 and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from school.

Madden was drafted to the All-Conference squad and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury ended his hopes for a professional playing career. Instead, Madden became a coach, first at Hancock Junior College in California, then as a defensive coordinator at San Diego State.

Al Davis brought him to the Raiders as a linebacker coach in 1967, and Oakland went to the Super Bowl in Madden’s first year with the pros. He replaced John Rauch as head coach after the 1968 season at age 32, starting a remarkable 10-year streak.

With his demeanor on the sidelines and disheveled looks, Madden was the perfect trainer for the collection of rejects and misfits that made up these Raider teams.

“Sometimes guys were disciplinarians at things that didn’t make a difference,” Madden once said. “I was disciplined in offside jumps; I hated it. Being in a bad position and missing tackles, those things. I wasn’t, ‘Your hair needs to be combed.'”

The Raiders responded.

“I always thought his strong suit was his coaching style,” quarterback Ken Stabler once said. “John just had the knack of letting us be who we wanted to be, on and off the court. … How do you reward him for being that way? You win for him.”

And boy, have they ever done it. For many years the only problem was the playoffs.

Madden went 12-1-1 in his debut season, losing the AFL title game 17-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs. This pattern repeated itself during his tenure; the Raiders have won the divisional title in seven of its first eight seasons, but have gone 1-6 in conference title games during that span.

Coach Earn PCT. Victories John madden .759 103 Vince lombardi .738 96 Georges allen .712 116 Blanton Necklace .691 76 – ESPN statistics and information

Yet the Madden Raiders played in some of the sport’s most memorable games of the 1970s, games that helped change the rules of the NFL. There was the “Holy Roller” in 1978, when Stabler deliberately fumbled forward before being sacked in the last game. The ball rolled and was kicked into the end zone before Dave Casper did. recovers for the winning touchdown against the San Diego Chargers.

The most famous of these games was against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs in Pittsburgh. With the Raiders leading 7-6 and 22 seconds left, the Steelers had a fourth and 10 of their 40s. Terry Bradshaw’s desperate pass deflected Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s Frenchy Fuqua to Franco Harris, who the grabbed at the top of his shoes. and raced for a TD Steelers.

At that time, a pass that bounced off an attacking player directly onto a teammate was illegal, and debate continues to this day over who was hit. The catch, of course, has been dubbed the “Immaculate Reception”.

Oakland finally broke through with a loaded team in 1976 that had Stabler as a quarterback; Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch on wide receiver; tight end Dave Casper; Hall of Fame offensive linemen Gene Upshaw and Art Shell; and a defense that included Willie Brown, Ted Hendricks, Tatum, John Matuszak, Otis Sistrunk and George Atkinson.

The Raiders went 13-1, losing just one blowout to the New England Patriots in Week 4. They repaid the Patriots with a 24-21 win in their first playoff game and overcame the bump of the AFC title game with a 24-7 victory over the hated Steelers, who were hampered by injuries.

Oakland won it all with a 32-14 Super Bowl loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“The players loved playing for him,” said Shell. He made it fun for us at camp and fun for us in the regular season. All he asked was for us to be on time and play like hell when it was time to play. ”

Madden struggled with an ulcer the following season, when the Raiders again lost in the AFC title game. He retired from coaching at age 42 after a 9-7 season in 1978.

Madden was a longtime resident of Pleasanton, California, a suburb of the Bay Area.

A 90-minute documentary about his coaching and broadcasting career, “All Madden,” debuted on Fox on Christmas Day. The film featured lengthy interviews that Madden did this year. His wife, Virginia, and sons Joseph and Michael were also interviewed for the documentary. John and Virginia Madden’s 62nd wedding anniversary took place two days before his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.