Family mourns teenager killed by stray LAPD bullet – NBC Los Angeles

The heartbroken mother and father of a 14-year-old girl struck and killed by a stray bullet in a police shooting at a Southern California clothing store spoke at a press conference on Tuesday a day after the LAPD released a video of the violent encounter that led to the teenager’s death.

Family members at the press conference outside LAPD headquarters were accompanied by attorney Ben Crump, who also represented George Floyd’s family. A portrait of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was with her mother and tried on dresses in the store, was displayed during the press conference outside the LAPD headquarters.

Valentina loved skateboarding and dreamed of becoming an engineer to build robots, her family said.

Her most important dream was to become a U.S. citizen, Crump said. Tragically, that will never happen.

They came to America from Chile to flee violence and injustice and have a better life in America. They can’t believe it happened in America.

We started to squeeze tighter. We prayed. I was praying for her, and I believe she was praying for me. Mother of Valentina Orellana-Peralta

The girl’s father, speaking through an interpreter, said Christmas was tough. Juan Pablo said the gifts he bought for her, including a skateboard, would be brought to her grave.

In addition to becoming a U.S. citizen, he said Valentina dreams of seeing the Lakers and LeBron James play basketball.

Video from a camera worn on the body of an officer shows what happened Thursday when officers shot an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and hit the girl as she ‘she was in the dressing room of a Burlington store. The man had attacked other people in the store with a bicycle lock cable, police said.

A lawyer reads a statement from mother Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Video broadcast Tuesday, December 28, 2021 on NBC4 News at 11 a.m.

Valentinas’ mother Soledad said they were trying on clothes for Christmas when they heard the confrontation outside the store lodge. Police had encountered the suspect attacking another woman near the back outside wall of the locker room.

Valentina went to lock the door to protect us, she said in a statement read at the press conference. We started to squeeze tighter. We prayed. I was praying for her, and I believe she was praying for me.

Suddenly, something touched her. It threw us to the ground and she died in my arms. “

A recently released video shows the moment LAPD agents encountered a man attacking buyers at a North Hollywood Burlington coat factory. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on December 27, 2021.

Lawyers have not announced any immediate legal action in connection with the case.

They will never be able to get Valentina back, Crump said of the Valentinas family. What they want Valentinas’ legacy to be is that no one is ever killed like that in this way.

Police also downed the assault with a deadly weapon suspect Thursday morning at the Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of ​​the San Fernando Valley, police said.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl as Valentina and the suspect as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24. Coroner’s records online show their autopsies were performed and their causes of death were both gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers responded to the North Hollywood store on Thursday by responding to a report of an assault and other gunfire, police said. Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.

The suspect, who was brandishing a chain and a bicycle lock, was shot and died at the scene, but one of the bullets went through the drywall behind the man and killed Valentina, police said.

Officers found the teenager dead after seeing a hole in a solid wall that you can’t see behind, LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said.

Investigators were not immediately sure whether she was in the locker room before the violence began or if she had run away there to hide, he said.

The chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement Thursday evening. I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.

Moore has promised a thorough, full and transparent investigation into the shooting and said video of the critical incident that will include calls to 911, a body camera and other videos will be released by Monday.

The woman who was attacked is not identified.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the assault was random or targeted. Choi said they did not believe the teenager was related to the person who was attacked.

Police found a heavy metal anti-theft cable near the suspect, Choi said.

The California Department of Justice was investigating the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Several signs posted in Spanish and English which read closed until further notice !!! greeted potential buyers as others left flowers and a flickering candle in a memorial for the teenager outside the store.

LAPD agents shot dead at least 37 people including 17 fatally in 2021 after another police shooting occurred on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. These numbers mark a dramatic increase in the number of cases where officers have shot or killed people in one of the past two years, 27 people have been shot and 7 of them have been killed by LA police in during the year 2020. In 2019, officers shot dead 26 people, killing 12.

The shooting was reminiscent of a July 21, 2018 confrontation, in which LAPD agents accidentally shot and killed a woman in a Trader Joes market. Officers engaged in a shootout with a man who authorities said shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police in a chase that ended when he crashed his car in front of the Marlet.

A police bullet killed Melyda Corado, 27, the deputy store manager, as she ran towards the store entrance after hearing the car crash.

The suspect, Gene Evin Atkins, held employees and buyers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said. Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Prosecutors found two police officers were acting legally when they returned the shots from Atkins.