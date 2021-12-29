Prosecution calls for further investigation into Kerala actor assault case after new revelations against Dileep





The prosecution in the sexual assault case involving popular Malayalam actor Dileep has called for further investigation into the case even as the trial is at an advanced stage. The prosecution filed its request for further investigation in the lower court following new revelations made by a man who claims to be Dileep’s friend. Balachandrakumar, who claims to have discussed a film project with Dileep, had recently made a spate of revelations regarding the affair dating back to February 17, 2017. Speaking to TV stations, Balachandrakumar said he saw ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the main accused, at Dileeps’ residence. He also made a serious allegation that Dileep had a copy of the video of the actress’ sexual assault even before it was produced in court. According to Balachandrakumar, on November 15, 2017, Dileep, his family members and a VIP guest watched the video of the sexual assault at the actors’ residence. He said that Dileep even asked those in attendance if anyone wanted to watch the cruelties of Pulsar Suni? Balachandrakumar, in his TV interviews, said he met Suni at Dileep’s in Aluva in December 2016. He said it was Dileep’s brother Anoop who introduced him to Suni as Pulsar Suni. Dileep had asked Anoop to drop Suni off at a bus stop. He said he heard Anoop ask Suni if ​​he could carry a large amount of money on the bus. Balachandrakumar also alleged that lawyers for Dileeps attempted to influence a crucial witness named Sagar. Balachandrakumar said Dileep repeatedly told him not to reveal the incident to anyone. He said he was making the revelations because he feared for his life now. The actress was kidnapped and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case and spent several weeks in jail before being granted bail. Dileep was named as an accomplice in the case and was charged with “the crime of revenge”. There are around 300 witnesses in the case, whose statements have been taken from more than 170 people and the special court has now sought permission from the Supreme Court for a six-month extension for the trial to be completed.

