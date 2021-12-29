Forbes India – Entertainment: Hollywood tests the limit of big name names that a single movie can contain

Billboards for Dont Look Up feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California on December 16, 2021. Names in bold have always counted in movies, but a number of recent casts were full of them that didn’t always help at the box office. (Mark Abramson / The New York Times)

LOS ANGELES On Friday, Netflix began streaming Dont Look Up, a big-budget satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, and Timothe Chalamet.

It really seemed like a must see, mixed reviews know that. Such embarrassing ultra-heavenly castings of celebrity wealth don’t come up every day.

Except now they’re doing it.

A star playing Spider-Man? How picturesque. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on December 17, has three Spidey spandex A-listers: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. No Way Home, a smashing global box office success grossing $ 1.05 billion for Sony Pictures Entertainment on Sunday, also stars Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe and Jon Favreau. About 43% of US opening weekend viewers cited the cast as the reason they bought tickets, according to PostTrak polls. Twenty percent specifically cited Zendaya.

Guillermo del Toros’ latest art film Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper, Blanchett, Toni Collette, Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. (They have 22 Oscar nominations for acting and three wins among them.) Other recent examples of all-star sets include The French Dispatch, Red Notice, House of Gucci, The Harder They Fall, and the story superhero Eternals, which Disney has marketed with 11 names above. the title. (Angelina Jolie! Kumail Nanjiani! Salma Hayek!)

In the coming months, Universal will release The 355, a spy thriller hosted by five female stars, including Lupita Nyongo, Penlope Cruz and Jessica Chastain. Disney will launch a star-studded remake of Death on the Nile, and Focus Features is preparing Downton Abbey: A New Era, which brings together the cast of the franchise. Netflix is ​​working on The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure (Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener), and The Gray Man, a thriller starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton and Reg-Jean Page of renowned Bridgerton.

Someday someone will decide to make a movie with two Batmans oh wait, it happens, Terry Press, one of Hollywood’s top marketers, said with a signature drought. She was referring to The Flash, a Warner Bros. superhero movie. which is scheduled for the end of next year; Ben Afflecks Batman will appear alongside Michael Keatons Batman.

Shot one movie at a time, the accumulation of stars is nothing new. Grand Hotel (1932), Thousands Cheer (1943), Its a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), The Dirty Dozen (1967), The Towering Inferno (1974) and the whole Oceans 11 franchise come to me mind, not to mention the recent Marvel Avengers movies.

All of a sudden, however, they are everywhere.

Why?

The stars always matter, and Hollywood retreats to them, leans more on them, when it gets nervous about a wandering audience, said Jeanine Basinger, film specialist and author of Hollywood stories such than The Star Machine, which examines the old studio system. The stars are insurance for studio executives who want to keep their jobs, of course, but also for viewers: will this film be worth my time and my money?

To describe the Hollywood clientele as wandering is kind of sweet. AWOL might be more appropriate.

The pandemic appears to have accelerated a worrying drop at the box office for dramas, musicals, and comedies all but the fantastic Leviathan franchises and the occasional horror film. Spider-Man: No Way Home raised $ 260 million in the United States and Canada during its opening weekend. Total ticket sales for the two countries totaled $ 283 million, according to Comscore. This means that No Way Home represented 92% of the market. Nightmare Alley, which came out the same weekend, performed in practically empty auditoriums. He collected $ 2.7 million.

The vast majority of buyers of opening weekend tickets for No Way Home were under 34, according to Sony.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Spider-Men remained the biggest domestic draw, with around $ 81.5 million. The Sing 2 (Universal-Illumination) animation was second, with $ 23.8 million in ticket sales. Warner Bros. failed to generate much interest in The Matrix Resurrections, which grossed $ 12 million in third place; it was also available on HBO Max.

The Kings Man (Disney), the third film in Matthew Vaughns’ action-comedy series, raised $ 6.4 million, a result that a box office analyst described as a franchise meltdown. (American Underdog, a faith-based sports drama from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, managed $ 6.2 million on Saturday and Sunday alone.)

Basinger, who founded the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University, noted that the individual power of the stars had waned. Studios have become obsessed with the intellectual property of franchises and pre-existing characters. As a result, there was less need to make new stars and keep older ones warm; Iron Man, Dominic Toretto, Wonder Woman and Baby Yoda are now the stars.

In the old days, movie stars were the brands, she says. They touched the whole audience. Not part of the audience. Everybody. But it all fell apart. Now it’s about adding niches.

In other words, few stars remain bankable on their own, forcing Hollywood to stack castings with almost absurdly high numbers of celebrities. Flood the area.

And don’t forget Hollywood’s favorite game: follow the leader. The Avengers: Endgame, which featured Robert Downey Jr., Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen and a dozen other daring names, has become one of the most all-time grossers in 2019. On a much different scale, an all-star remake of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 also won the box office.

It’s all the rage right now, Tim Palen, producer and former head of studio marketing, talked about what he called an all-skate approach to casting. Not new but certainly symptomatic of the raging battle for attention.

New York Times Press Service 2019