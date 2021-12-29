From ‘Sooryavanshi’ to ‘Sardar Udham’, Bollywood in 2021 had a lot of appeal to the masses, a certain class too

2021 has been a rather dark year for Bollywood. With theaters closed for months, most releases have been on OTT platforms, and several others have been blocked due to filming restrictions. However, that’s not to say that Bollywood didn’t schedule a release for its diverse audience – featuring films that pleased its high-profile critics, as well as those mass performers who satisfied the cravings of masala moviegoers. . There was also a rare find this year that seemed to have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike.

Here’s a look at the top six Bollywood movies that left their mark in 2021.



Critics’ Choice



Sardar oudham: Although this is a period film, Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, feels relevant and urgent in 2021. Perhaps the reason is that after decades of independence, we are struggling always to give dissenting voices a space in our democracy, and the repression laws that have stifled them are still available to governments.



Sardar Udham, the protagonist, is a revolutionary whom the Indian history books don’t remember, but Vicky Kaushal did a brilliant job bringing him back to life on the big screen. The crux of the Sircars movie is blatantly simplistic, as is the plot of most Bollywood movies. Udham, witness to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is deeply affected by it and swears to avenge the deaths of thousands of innocent people by assassinating the lieutenant governor of the Punjab, Michael ODwyer, who had orchestrated the massacre. He only achieves his goal by being arrested by the British government and sentenced to death after a public trial.



However, there is more to Sircars’ movie than the plot. Through this film he also explores ideas of freedom – both personal and collective, emotional trauma and dissent, elevating this film from the ranks of mainstream Bollywood films and making it a critical favorite this year.

Sherni: It’s not everyday that Bollywood takes on the man-savage conflict and has the nuance of creating a deceptively simple and understated tale that is very close to the real thing. But leave it to filmmaker Amit Masurkar (the creator of Newton) to bring such rare stories to the screens. Much like Newton, his 2021 release, Sherni, is also a satire of the bureaucratic processes of government jobs and describes the workings of the forestry department where a female forester, Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan) has to grapple with casual work sexism on a daily basis. . , as she tries to find the delicate balance between man and nature.



The film’s title refers to a prying tigress, which Vidya and her team are trying to catch, but it’s also a tribute to the fighting spirit of the protagonist character played by Balan. This film puts several other questions under the microscope, such as why do tribes encroach upon forests inhabited by wild animals, and why carnivores emerge from their deep forest dens in outlying villages and towns? This film speaks volumes, in its periods of silence as much as in its dark and witty dialogues.

Bomb at the box office



Antim, the final truth: This movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and the only way to explain so many stars is the presence of Salman Khan. The age-old story of an honest farmer deceived by greedy land grabbers and therefore his angry son sets out on a vindictive path, receives somewhat genuine treatment, like Mahesh Manjrekar, who is known for his gangster sagas, keeps it serious and real.

Needless to say, this movie is a revival vehicle for Aayush Sharma, who just happens to be Khan’s brother-in-law and despite the Loveyatri debacle, it looks like Sharma can actually act. While her performance needs some fine-tuning, Sharma is not as bad as the angry young man. But of course, he can never outshine Khan, who does exactly what he does best in all of his movies – go shirtless and beat the bad guys.

Sooryavanshi: What do you get when Rohit Shetty merges his Singham universe with yet another detective saga? You get Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh for free, in a lengthy action climax in an Akshay Kumar movie. Sure, multiple cars explode in the process, and too many bad jokes are thrown into the mix, but there are some eye-catching numbers starring Katrina Kaif, and the undeniable power of Kumar, Devgn, and Singh effortlessly carry the film into the mix. the Rs 200 crore-club.

Critics rarely find much good things to say about Shetty’s directorial releases, but for audiences, the slow-motion heroes’ entry – in this case Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) in his khaki uniform and sleek RayBans – does. part of Bollywood’s escape charm. Add to that a stylized police drama, a fight between the good guys (Mumbai police) and the bad guys (Pakistan terrorists), some over-dramatized moments of Hindu-Muslim unity in India, and a remake of Tip-Tip Barsa. Pani (with Kaif, not Raveena Tandon) and nothing can stop this movie from becoming the biggest hit of 2021.

83: This year’s most anticipated release, which has already started well at the box office, is 83. As a sports film, it selects the most exciting event in Indian sports history, where the underdogs aka Indian cricket The team topples the mighty West Indies team – led by Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards – through the sheer power of their conviction, and endless self-esteem booster shots from their captain, Kapil Dev.

There isn’t a single wrong note in Ranveer Singhs’ portrayal of the role of cricketer Kapil Devs on screen. He lives, breathes, and becomes Dev onscreen. But, the supporting cast also do an amazing job, especially Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as K Srikkanth and Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma.

Recreating 1983, the year the Indian cricket team first won the World Cup, is no easy task, but the writers and directors – Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala – manage to keep it realistic, skipping the excessive dramatization of events, while still managing to capture the frenzy that was created with the rise of India and the subsequent World Cup victory.

Winner of hearts



Shershaah

: This film, with its melodic romantic numbers, a very 90s romance between Captain Vikram Batra (Siddharth Malhotra) and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani) and a well-choreographed action sequence had all the makings of a Bollywood hit movie.

However, what elevates this film to a momentous moment (and perhaps why many critics loved it) is the crackling chemistry between Malhotra and Advani.

Shershaah also had a tight script and a well-written climax, without too much chauvinistic rhetoric. One of the main causes of interest in this film was the fact that it was adapted from the real life story of Captain Batra, whose indomitable courage greatly contributed to India’s victory in the Kargil War. from 1999. There had been films about the Kargil War before, but most of them focused on the war itself. This film was the story of a passionate man who became a great war hero, and therefore it was much more captivating and exciting to watch. This movie also gets brownie points for recreating the ’90s so meticulously. After its release, Amazon revealed that

Shershaah was the most viewed Indian film on the platform.

