Malayalam actor Dileep scanned again as new allegations emerge in assault case

Image Credit: PTI

There is renewed interest in Malayalam actor Dileep who is involved in an ongoing case concerning the sexual assault of an actress. In recent days, a man who claims to be Dileeps’ friend has claimed in several television interviews that the actor is in contact with Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case. Dileep is one of 10 accused in the sexual assault case. Kochi: Malayalam actor Dileep was taken to Aluva Prison on July 11, 2017. Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested by police over a case of kidnapping an actress at Aluva in Kochi. (Photo: IANS)

Image Credit: IANS

In February 2017, a popular actress was reportedly assaulted in a moving car. The actor Dileep was arrested a few days later on the grounds that he had orchestrated the attack as a personal vendetta by paying a large sum to Pulsar Suni, a driver sponsored by several actors. Apparently the attack was filmed so the tape could be used to blackmail the Survivor. In a new development, Balachandrakumar, who was in talks with producer Dileep for his film Pickpocket, claims to have seen Suni with Dileep at the actors’ residence. He also claims that the actor had a copy of the video of the assault. Balachandrakumar also alleged that he had incriminating audio clips of the actor discussing the same. According to his version, he had spotted Dileep asking his brother Anoop to drop Suni off at a bus stop, indicating that the main defendant in the case knew the actor. The new allegations will add weight to the bar of lawsuits which alleged the actor was in procession of the visuals, according to The News Minute. In a report published by The News Minute, Balachandrakumar also claims that lawyers for Dileeps attempted to influence a crucial witness named Sagar. Dileep asked Anoop [actors brother] if Sagar met their lawyer. I didn’t know who Sagar was then. Later, I realized that Sagar was Sagar Vincent, a prosecution witness, Balachandrakumar alleges. In court, Sagar, an employee of the Kavya Madhavans clothing store, actress and wife of Dileeps, in Kochi, admitted that Pulsar Suni and another man visited the Laksyah store on February 22, 2017, a day before his arrest. However, when the case went to trial, Sagar changed his versions. On December 29, the Kerala High Court requested responses from all defendants who declined requests to provide certified copies of the details of the appeal. This case will be heard on January 6, 2022.

