Last Call with Nick Austin, commercial actor

Local actor Nick Austin is the epitome of Build Back Better, having battled a debilitating depression that threatened to end his career but came out the other side. The Southbridge native went from a promising career in Florida to struggling to pay the bills, before rekindling his passion for acting and finding hope even in the chaos of 2020.

Tell me about your journey with depression and how it started.

I had a good year 2017-2018, working as an actor and living in Florida. When I came back for a project in Connecticut, I stayed with my mom in Massachusetts. It was then that I met this girl and although I returned to Florida to continue my journey, I only stayed there for a month. I packed my bags and came home in October 2018, leaving everything I had built in Florida. I was pushing, motivated, doing my best, and then after an unsuccessful love entanglement, it all fell apart. I had nowhere to go, no direction. I had no plan, I lied to people, saying I was working but I really wasn’t. Basically it was a real downward spiral.

Did you pursue acting gigs here?

I didn’t audition, I completely stopped acting, which I loved. No casting, no submissions, no reading. I was so dispersed that I took a real estate licensing course, looking for something to fill the gap and keep my mind occupied, but I used to sit in the classroom without even knowing what was wrong. happened. I was so engrossed in why I left my career in Florida and how I was here, sitting in a classroom learning something that I didn’t even want to do. I failed the federal test seven times and the state nine times before passing and wasted so much money. At that point there was so much rejection and failure that the space in my head was bad. Once passed, I didn’t care. I had thought it would boost my confidence and morale, but it only got worse.

At this point, I started to run out of money because I had spent a lot of money trying to get into the real estate business. So I started working with a friend in a property management company. It was hard work, we were working in a pretty run down apartment and I remember cleaning a tub thinking it was my life now. I left my dream in Florida and now here I am in this apartment. I had lost all inspiration and motivation for everything. I had come this far and couldn’t get up, so I just quit this job. And it turned into staying home everyday, barely able to get out of bed. It was gray. No emotion for nothing and just started to fall into really bad times. In the summer of 2019 all my friends are working, doing their thing, and I was home alone with no goals, no aspirations, just spending money.

When was the turning point?

The first turning point was admitting to my friends that I was in terrible shape. I was sitting in a parking lot, crying on the phone with one of my best friends, and basically confessing that I was completely broke. I had spent everything I earned, in terms of action and investment, I had spent every penny.

I wasn’t even functional and had to set small goals for myself like getting up and brushing my teeth was a small accomplishment, and cleaning my room or my car. Then I started to find a kind of calm and confidence in the basics of life. While I was pulling myself together, what really gave me the momentum was crossing the country with my dad to pick up my brother in California. He was a pilot in the Marine Corps coming back from a deployment … It really struck me. I was in California for a few weeks and came back to Massachusetts and got a job with UPS. A little money and a work routine helped me get back on track a bit.

How did you come back to acting?

I ended up getting in touch with a producer from New York, someone my family knew. He was shooting a feature film in Dubai. I met him on Super Bowl Sunday in February 2020. I had started to recover a bit of my old activity and drove in New York even though everyone was at home watching the game. . He gave me a role in his film and took me to Dubai about two weeks later. At this point, even though I was able to handle the day-to-day functions, I was still coming out of a deep hole, so not everyone around me was in favor of pushing myself like this, but everything was fine. went well and I was in Dubai for about three weeks. . At the time, I remember standing outside the Dubai Mall, probably around a million people, and realizing how this was the first big concert I had since I was had practically stopped everything.

Back in Massachusetts after that, I found a little bit of a daily rhythm, still making the small wins each day to keep going. My cousin and her husband own a farm / brewery nearby and I was like, yes I need it. It was the best thing that ever happened to me mentally working on the farm and doing all kinds of things. It helps you focus on what’s in front of you and not stay in your head so much. From there I was able to keep playing, book gigs and come back to that track.

How were you trying to get back on your feet during the pandemic of all time?

It was a bit like a clean slate. We were all in the same boat with all this kind of closure, so I decided I had to open another way. I have reserved some small projects for some commercial companies. It revitalized me in the sense that I felt like it was a fresh start. The slow process of reopening everything kind of mirrored my own slow ascent journey.

The industry changed very quickly during the pandemic, it turned into a lot of autos, where you submit audition tapes from your home. I built a home studio and worked from home, it became quite fun to send stuff from my house, the deadlines were a bit later and I could send more tapes. There are even more realizations that are being accepted and I think it helps a lot of actors and role models.

During the pandemic, I did stuff for Viacom, CVS, Weber Grills, it was huge to do that, in hindsight. Come to think of it, doing all of this during that time has made a difference for me and I’m just super grateful for these opportunities… Fast forward to now, December 2021, I think I’m in the best position of my life. life.

What would you advise young people those who suffer from depression?

Everyone handles it differently, but there is a lot of help out there. At the end of the day, whatever it is, you’re in your own mind, it’s just you, no matter what. Personally, I think if you set small goals for yourself each day, then have several each day, it can give you the momentum you need to keep going. Also, you can’t bottle it to talk to people. Without my friends and family, I wouldn’t be here, to be honest.