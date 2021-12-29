Last Call with Nick Austin, commercial actor

Connect with us

Local actor Nick Austin is the epitome of Build Back Better, having battled a debilitating depression that threatened to end his career but came out the other side. The Southbridge native went from a promising career in Florida to struggling to pay the bills, before rekindling his passion for acting and finding hope even in the chaos of 2020.

Tell me about your journey with depression and how it started.

I had a good year 2017-2018, working as an actor and living in Florida. When I came back for a project in Connecticut, I stayed with my mom in Massachusetts. It was then that I met this girl and although I returned to Florida to continue my journey, I only stayed there for a month. I packed my bags and came home in October 2018, leaving everything I had built in Florida. I was pushing, motivated, doing my best, and then after an unsuccessful love entanglement, it all fell apart. I had nowhere to go, no direction. I had no plan, I lied to people, saying I was working but I really wasn’t. Basically it was a real downward spiral.

Did you pursue acting gigs here?

I didn’t audition, I completely stopped acting, which I loved. No casting, no submissions, no reading. I was so dispersed that I took a real estate licensing course, looking for something to fill the gap and keep my mind occupied, but I used to sit in the classroom without even knowing what was wrong. happened. I was so engrossed in why I left my career in Florida and how I was here, sitting in a classroom learning something that I didn’t even want to do. I failed the federal test seven times and the state nine times before passing and wasted so much money. At that point there was so much rejection and failure that the space in my head was bad. Once passed, I didn’t care. I had thought it would boost my confidence and morale, but it only got worse.

