INTERVIEW: Ranveer Singh over 11 years in Bollywood and over: you want to champion the cause of the theatrical medium

On December 10, 2021, Ranveer Singh completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Over the decade, the actor continued to work with some of the industry’s greatest directors – Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar to name just a few. only a few. Ranveer insists he’s living a dream. “I have been extremely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the best filmmakers. I understand that it doesn’t get bigger than that, it’s the cream of the crop, ”he says.

He believes that each filmmaker he’s worked with has a distinct identity and considers himself lucky to have had the chance to slip into a different world of cinema. “Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar are two opposite ends of the spectrum. Covering that and being equally effective in each of them is something I would consider a personal accomplishment. It has always been my effort – to be recognized as a versatile actor. I am very grateful to them for believing in me. Mr. Bhansali in particular. It shaped me as an actor and increased my bandwidth. He played an important role in my growth and evolution, ”he admits, quickly adding that his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is run by a beginner.

“It is directed by Divyang Thakkar. He wrote a story which is one of the best I have heard to date. After having worked with all the diggaj in the industry, my next one is ironically with a beginner, ”he smiles. Ranveer was recently praised for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan made 83 ‘. What was the biggest point for him in the film? “It has to be self-confidence. No one believed in this team, but Kapil knew they had the heart and the talent to do the unthinkable. I also feel it for our cinema. We might not have the budget for big Hollywood movies, but we have the talent, which is why I think we can be side by side with any cinema in the world. This is our time now, ”he replies, quickly adding that he is overwhelmed by the appreciation that has come to him for stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes.

“This is the first time in 10 years that people have used these kinds of words and adjectives for my performance. The response has never sounded like anything before, “he summed up. While the rewards act as a sense of validation, the actor is content with the journey of being Kapil Dev in the movie.” Winning an award would be the icing on the cake. Right now I’m happy to have the cake. 2018 has been a historic year for Ranveer as he became the only star after Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to hit 500 crore rupees at the box- office in a single calendar year.

What do these numbers mean to him? “It makes me happy to see my films do this kind of business because it will only allow me as an actor, as a star. I will be able to give the green light to more ambitious films, to take bigger risks. The exciting thing about numbers is that they help strengthen their creative side, “he rejoices. Ranveer advocates entertainment on the big screen and explains why numbers play such an important role in achieving a feature film.

“I want to be part of the universal stories, but I don’t want the numbers game to corrupt me. I’ve been through some funky phases, but now I’m very clear that I want to protect my artistic integrity as well. So yes, in a nutshell, the numbers will help me put together films that have a visual scale for the big screen. I consider myself a leading man, who wants to defend the cause of the theatrical medium. It’s a different vibe to walk into a big dark room and share that emotional experience. I want to defend the cause of the theater ”, he shares and concludes by saying that the actors cannot detach themselves from the figures because they are important for the sustainability of the ecosystem.

“My producers are the ones who take the risk. The numbers are important because they are also important to my producers. I won’t say business doesn’t matter, it does, but to a different degree. It’s a question of how many people watch the film, it’s a question of my ability to provide theatrical value and third, allows me to take risks, ”he concludes.

