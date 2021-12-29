Entertainment
Salman Khan dances sweetly with his niece Ayat on her birthday, watch the video: Bollywood News
Salman Khan is decently good with children is a known fact and now his recent video with his niece Ayat is winning on the internet. The Bollywood star turned a year older on Monday and celebrated the occasion with friends and family at his farm in Panvel.
It’s fascinating to know that niece Ayat is sharing her birthday with Salman and turned two this year. A fan club posted a video of Salman dancing with Arpita Khans daughter Ayat on Tamma Tamma in the cutest way. As the loving mom made her dance while holding her hands, the cheerful child had the biggest smile on her face.
In another video shared by fans, Salman Khan can be seen cutting the cake with Ayat and even singing the birthday song for her.
Salman Khan’s birthday celebration began with a rather disturbing remark as the actor was bitten by a snake. On the eve of his birthday, he spoke to the media about the episode, sharing that he was fine. He said, it wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farm is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room the children were scared so I went to look and asked for a stick, the stick that came was small so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one. , with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, and then it started to climb upward. He got close enough to my hand so I grabbed him with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could leave the snake (in the jungle).
Known for his macho, the Bollywood superstar further gave details of how the reptile bit him. He said: The villagers know which snakes are walking around. It was a Kandhari snake, and they started shouting kandhari, kandhari, kandhari. This is when the snake bit me once, then there was more chaos when they shouted chaavla, chaavla, chaavla (the snake bit), this is when the snake bit me again. Then they all shouted hospital, hospital, hospital, saying I should be taken to the hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit poisonous and it bit me again. I was taken to the hospital, and there we learned that it was another type of snake, not the great kandhari.
When we got back from the hospital, we saw that the snake was still there, and we brought it back to the jungle. I’m fine now, took anti-venom for almost all snakes like the big (kandhari / cobra), the viper, because we weren’t sure if it was a poisonous snake or not, just by looking at it. After giving me the injection, I was kept there for six hours for observation, he added.
On the work side, Salman Khan recently announced the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan which will be titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan. It also Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in reserve for him. Bollywood Bhai also has a special appearance in Shahrukh Khans Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.
Also Read: Salman Khan & Genelia Deshmukh Dance With All Their Hearts In This Superstar Birthday Celebration Video
BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/features/salman-khan-dances-cutely-niece-ayat-birthday-watch-video/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]