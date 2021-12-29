Salman Khan dances sweetly with his niece Ayat on her birthday, watch the video: Bollywood News

Salman Khan is decently good with children is a known fact and now his recent video with his niece Ayat is winning on the internet. The Bollywood star turned a year older on Monday and celebrated the occasion with friends and family at his farm in Panvel.

It’s fascinating to know that niece Ayat is sharing her birthday with Salman and turned two this year. A fan club posted a video of Salman dancing with Arpita Khans daughter Ayat on Tamma Tamma in the cutest way. As the loving mom made her dance while holding her hands, the cheerful child had the biggest smile on her face.

In another video shared by fans, Salman Khan can be seen cutting the cake with Ayat and even singing the birthday song for her.

Salman Khan’s birthday celebration began with a rather disturbing remark as the actor was bitten by a snake. On the eve of his birthday, he spoke to the media about the episode, sharing that he was fine. He said, it wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farm is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room the children were scared so I went to look and asked for a stick, the stick that came was small so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one. , with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, and then it started to climb upward. He got close enough to my hand so I grabbed him with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could leave the snake (in the jungle).

Known for his macho, the Bollywood superstar further gave details of how the reptile bit him. He said: The villagers know which snakes are walking around. It was a Kandhari snake, and they started shouting kandhari, kandhari, kandhari. This is when the snake bit me once, then there was more chaos when they shouted chaavla, chaavla, chaavla (the snake bit), this is when the snake bit me again. Then they all shouted hospital, hospital, hospital, saying I should be taken to the hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit poisonous and it bit me again. I was taken to the hospital, and there we learned that it was another type of snake, not the great kandhari.

When we got back from the hospital, we saw that the snake was still there, and we brought it back to the jungle. I’m fine now, took anti-venom for almost all snakes like the big (kandhari / cobra), the viper, because we weren’t sure if it was a poisonous snake or not, just by looking at it. After giving me the injection, I was kept there for six hours for observation, he added.

On the work side, Salman Khan recently announced the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan which will be titled Pavanputra Bhaijaan. It also Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in reserve for him. Bollywood Bhai also has a special appearance in Shahrukh Khans Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead.

