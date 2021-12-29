Celebrate the upcoming New Year with these events – Macomb Daily





Even in these times of COVID crisis, New Years Eve is the time when we say goodbye to one year and hello to another with some degree of mirth and celebration. Here are some recommended events to help you and yours get started on ’22. FI amLive Canterbury Village hosts a family-friendly Michigan Mitten Drop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with shows and carriage rides, MichiganMittenDrop.com. Ferndale’s comedy Go! Improv Theater is hosting showdowns for New Years Eve 2022! at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Doug Kolbicz, Anna Imesch Reid, Devin Rosni, Keenan Mullaney, Josh McDaniel and Ellen Stachowicz, and host Chris Fortin (lineup subject to change). Both shows include food and an open bar until 9:30 p.m. for the first show and 1 a.m. for the second (shots not included). Visit gocomedy.net. The Resolve Ball resumes, this year with three entertainment venues featuring acrobats, acrobats and fire-eaters, at 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple Complex in Detroit, resolutionballdetroit.com. The nostalgic Mega 80 New Years Eve party takes place at 8 p.m. at the Magic Bag in Ferndale, themagicbag.com. Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers perform at 9 p.m. at the El Club, 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit, elclubdetroit.com. On air “Dick Clark’s Rockin ‘New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest” returns with a 50th year star-studded edition starting at 8 p.m. on ABC, while “NewYear’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” features over 50 performances of Music City at the same time. time on CBS. Next, Miley Cyrus joins the festivities at 10:30 p.m. with “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” at 10:30 p.m. from Miami on CBS, co-hosted by Pete Davidson with a number of guests. Check the local listings for channels. THEin line EDM superstar David Guetta is hosting a Louvre Dance Party in Abu Dhabi for a dance party starting at 3 p.m. and free via YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. … The String Cheese Incident is live at 8pm from the Auditorium Theater in Chicago and Galactic performs at 10pm from New Orleans. Tickets for both via nugs.net. … Celtic Thunder and Friends airs at 8 p.m. via stageit.com. … Chicago blues veteran Corky Siegel hosts First Night Evanston at 10:45 pm via mandolin.com.

