Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 am CST | Minnesota News

CHRISTMAS PARADE-SUV

Evers: Voters Should Decide If Milwaukee DA Keeps Job

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has said voters should decide whether Milwaukee County’s chief prosecutor remains in office. A Milwaukee taxpayer group has filed a complaint with Evers asking it to remove District Attorney John Chisholm from office. Chisholm has come under heavy criticism for allowing his office to recommend a $ 1,000 cash bond for Darrell Brooks after he allegedly crushed his child’s mother with his SUV. Within days of posting bail, he allegedly drove the SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people. Evers told WDJT-TV in a year-end interview that his office would investigate if the complaint is verified, but that he would rather have voters decide Chisholm’s fate rather than fire someone from office.

DEATH OF AN OFFICER – FREE OF CHARGE

The prosecutor will not press charges in the murderous shooting of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (AP) A police officer in Eau Claire who shot dead a man last month will not face criminal charges. Water County District Attorney Peter Rindal said in a press release Tuesday that Officer Kristopher O’Neill was justified in using deadly force against LeKenneth Miller. According to the statement, someone called 911 on November 3 to report an intruder in his residence. O’Neill and Officer Jason Kaveney arrived to find Miller armed with a knife and that he had stabbed a woman several times. Rindal said O’Neill was forced to shoot to protect himself and the lives of others. Rindal called the officers’ actions heroic.

STATE-WISCONSIN-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Evers to deliver State of State address on Capitol Hill again

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Governor Tony Evers plans to deliver the annual State of the State address again in the Capitol building. Evers delivered last year’s speech via video conference. The governor’s office on Tuesday released a letter Evers sent to Republican legislative leaders on December 22 calling for the legislature to meet in joint session on Capitol Hill in February to hear the speech. Evers suggested delivering the speech on the evening of February 15 or 22. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Speaker Chris Kapenga responded on Monday with a letter inviting him to address lawmakers on February 15. They said in the letter that they hope he discusses the state’s labor shortage and rising inflation.

KENOSHA PROTESTS-DRAWINGS

Prosecutors charged more than 60 people during the Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (AP) Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year. Lee Newspapers reported on Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office Michael Graveley has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. Six cases concerned minors. The charges ranged from burglary to threats against police or National Guard troops. The protests began in August after a white policeman shot Jacob Blake during a domestic unrest. Blake survived his injuries but is paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two, during one of the protests. He was acquitted of several charges in November.

SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN

Childminder arrested for allegedly accepting bribes

MILWAUKEE (AP) Investigators are investigating whether a Milwaukee County child support worker erased dozens of unpaid child support privileges in exchange for bribes. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the worker was arrested in September at the county courthouse. An investigation is underway and prosecutors say they don’t expect to file a complaint until next year. According to court documents, the worker’s duties included negotiating lien payments with parents who owed child support and releasing the liens when the payments were made. The worker told investigators she had accepted payments of $ 50 to clear the liens, the money often coming from two towing companies that couldn’t destroy or sell vehicles with active child support liens. Records show that she also twice released privileges against her son.

KWIK TRIP-800

Kwik Trip chain to open its 800th store

HOLMEN, Wisconsin (AP) Kwik Trip convenience store chain is about to open its 800th store this week. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the chain is expected to open the milestone store in Holmen on Thursday at 5 a.m. The store will be approximately 9,000 square feet and will include a car wash and a grocery store with fresh food delivered daily. The La Crosse-based retailer employs more than 32,000 people in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

POSSUM SPECIES

A new opossum species named after Professor UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (AP) Mammalian experts have named a new opossum species after the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh professor who discovered it. The Oshkosh Northwestern reported Thursday that UW-Oshkosh biology professor Greg Adler was working on research near the Panama Canal in 2001 when he found a mouse opossum with a longer-than-usual tail and a belly. brownish rather than salmon in color. He sent the animal to the American Museum of Natural History and forgot about it until this year, when he received an email from museum curator Robert Voss. He said the opossum was a new species and had been named Marmosa adleri, Latin for Adler’s mouse opossum. The museum released the find on December 8. Adler says he’s honored.

NEVER FORGIVE

Evers pardons 30 more people and brings the total pardons to 337

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pardoned 30 other people, bringing his pardon total to 337 during his three years in office. He has now surpassed the nearly 300 pardons former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle granted during his eight years in office. Evers announced the additional pardons on Tuesday. Most of the pardons he granted were for drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, flight of an agent, theft and home invasion. A pardon does not erase a conviction, but it restores the rights of an offender, including the right to own a firearm, the right to vote and the right to hold public office and various licenses.