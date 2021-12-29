Bollywood Refusing Film With Vikrant Massey Proves Industry Still Does Not Appreciate Talent





In a recent interviewTaapsee Pannurrevealed that she was the directors’ final choice of her film Haseen dilruba, and it wasn’t until other actresses turned her down that she offered the role. Taapsee, in a conversation with Rajeev Masand duringNetflix 2021 Actor Roundtable, said Kanika Dhillon didn’t want her to do the movie because she had worked in a similar movie Badla at this moment. Moreover, she even said that with actor Vikrant Massey being the hero of the film, other great actresses turned down the project. Source: Telegraph India The actors turned down Haseen Dilruba while Vikrant Massey performed there. The actor’s remarks on Bollywood politics make us wonder if talent is even a consideration in becoming a successful actor? The industry worships none other than the Kapoors and Khans and views them as megastars, but talents like Vikrant’s are overlooked. In the same interview, Konkona Sen Sharma commented on how good a good actor Vikrant is, so what’s the apprehension of working with him? Source: TellyChakkar The mere thought that other actors will reject the film because they won’t be working with anyone other than the “stars” in the industry is disappointing. Vikrant has proven his courage as a good actor time and time again, and that’s the only thing that matters. The highly competitive, controversial, and nepotism-based Bollywood leaves no opportunity to poke fun at and shoot down so-called outsiders, even if it’s in subtle ways like this. It seems like talent alone isn’t enough to be successful in the industry – you need a lot more than that, in the form of connections and referrals from big names. But you can’t hold back a rising star, can you? Vikrant started his career with soap operas and small roles in movies, but he’s slowly made a name for himself with his versatile performances, with projects likeDolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitaare andDeath in the Gunj. It is high time that Bollywood started to recognize talent, instead of looking down on emerging actors.

