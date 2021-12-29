Fans stand up for EXO Chanyeol after being voted No.1 Worst Actor in Korea 2021 – Manila bulletin

Fans of K-pop boy group Chanyeol defended him after Korean journalists voted him as Korea’s No.1 worst movie actor in 2021.

On December 27, Korean sports media Kyunghyang published the results of its 5th Raspberry Film Festival, which was inspired by the Golden Raspberry Awards, or the Razzies, in the United States, which rewards each year the worst film, the worst actor and the worst actress.

EXO’s Chanyeol in “The Box” movie (KOFIC)

At the 4th Raspberry Film Festival in 2020, Chorong, a member of K-pop girl group Apink, was voted Worst Actor in Korea for her film Road Family, garnering eight out of 25 votes.

Actor and model Bae Jung-nam ranked second worst film actor in Korea in 2020 with seven votes, followed by actor Oh Ji-ho and actress Bae Suzy who finished tied for third place with four votes each.

For the 5th Raspberry Film Festival this year, Sports Kyunghyang conducted a survey of 22 film journalists from mainstream Korean media to select the worst films and actors, and movie stars with the worst manners from the films released from December 2020 to 15 December of this year. .

Korean film journalists voted EXO Chanyeol as Korea’s No.1 Worst Actor in 2021, in which he garnered eight of 22 votes, or 36%, for his film The Box, released in March 2021. The The film sold for 122,469 tickets and earned $ 802,238 at the box office in 2021, based on data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

Fans have defended Chanyeol against the worst acting label, saying The Box and the singer-actor have achieved success not only in South Korea but in other countries.

According to fans, the musical hit film “The Box” was nominated for the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards. The Blue Dragon Film Awards ranked The Box among films released from October 30, 2020 through October 14, 2021 for voters to choose from. Fans nominated the film and Chanyeol in the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards preliminaries.

I see quotes congratulating Chanyeol. He hasn’t won anything yet nor the film. The nomination only takes place when we vote for Chanyeol and The Box. Let’s take this protection for him. Vote under this link, exols, according to a tweet from @exopredict on October 20.

The winners and nominees for the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Award were announced last november.

Chanyeols fans have also said the K-pop idol and actor, and The Box has achieved the following:

Chanyeol’s name garnered five million tweets at the premiere of ‘The Box’, which was world number 1 for a long time, making him the most tweeted Kpop idol in 24 hours. This drew 126 articles from Naver written for his looks.

Due to the popularity of The Box, it aired in around 32 countries and Chanyeol became the very first Korean idol to have a film premiered in Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Ukraine. .

The film has premiered in more than 100 Russian cities and in several sold-out theaters.

In Russia, The Box premiered at Moscow’s most important cinema hall, with a capacity of over 1,000 people, where the pre-release drew more than 700 participants.

The Box debuted at # 7 in the Weekend Box Office in Russia. The film crossed 23,000 total viewers and was ranked as the 5th highest grossing films distributed by World Pictures – earning an overall gross of 7.2 million rubles, beating expectations by 5-6 million rubles.

The physical box OST album surpassed 60,000 pre-order sales in one week and was recognized as the second best-selling OST album in Korea, surpassing La La Land (20,000 sales) and Begin Again (50,000 sales. ) in the world.

Chanyeol also became the very first individual Kpop idol to have a film premiere in Georgia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan – all in full theaters.

The Box OST album debuted at # 4 on the iTunes Global Album Chart, earning recognition from The Box team. Break Your Box debuted at # 21 on the iTunes Global Song Chart, the highest ranked Kpop song in the world at the time.

The Box made revolutionary history in Indonesia. With an audience of over 115,000 people – this is the second recorded audience for a Korean film in the country – after Parasite (380,000 viewers). Despite only having two weeks of airtime due to social distancing regulations, the previously mentioned record has been set.

The news was broadcast on national television – with distributors of the film shocked at the outcome. Much of the audience was non-fans who watched the film. He made his No.1 box office debut in CGV and Cinepolis.

Chanyeol became the first EXO member and the second SM artist to have a main film to debut in the Singapore and Malaysian Top 10 box offices.

The Box also made a historic debut in Taiwan – debuting No. 9 at the box office with $ 1.01 million Taiwan, including 390,000 from Taipei.

Although Filipino fans might not be able to watch the film in theaters, the demand was noticed by Vivamax PH, and it debuted No. 1 on the Most Popular Movies list, with over 1,000 reviews. It received a radio promo and was ranked No.1, with tons of non-fans leaving their reviews. He also stayed in the top 10 positions for an entire month.

The Box received international media coverage in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Box has been published with overwhelmingly positive reviews from the press, other actors and directors, and various members of the Korean general public.



